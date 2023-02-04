ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

British father who left his family for Ukrainian refugee is arrested after row with his new love

By Shekhar Bhatia For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The British father who left his partner and two children for a Ukrainian refugee has been arrested after a furious row with her, Mail Online can reveal.

Tony Garnett was detained by police last night at the Bradford cottage they share after neighbours called in the police.

Mr Garnett, 30, was held in a cell at Bradford police station and released early today.

Sources said he was hauled into police custody after local residents became concerned about Mr Garnett’s raised voice while he was with his lover Sofiia Karkadym .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rc3OF_0kcZ9Xjb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQ9oS_0kcZ9Xjb00

MailOnline was told that the heated argument was centred on time he has been spending with his two daughters.

He was playing an online video game with his six-year-old daughter when shouting and swearing broke out between them.

Police arrived to find a ‘tense’ situation between them and Mr Garnett in an angry state and arrested him for a possible breach of the peace.

But after they were satisfied he had ‘calmed down’ he was released after more than six hours in custody.

The couple, who separated and then got back together, were back under the same roof this afternoon, but declined to comment.

But the source said: ‘Tony loves his daughters to bits and Sofiia has done her best to try and be understanding about that.

‘But she is young and wants her own children with Tony. But he has had a vasectomy and that has caused endless tension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkH0j_0kcZ9Xjb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hz5dQ_0kcZ9Xjb00

‘They are not in a position to even think about having children together as the relationship is quite new, but that problem is always there.

‘There is uncertainty about what they will do next, but the fact that neither of them can work at the moment doesn’t help. ‘

Mr Garnett, who has been featured on TV and in magazines and newspapers, says he can’t get work in security which he has done for most of his life, because he has a public profile and is recognised.

He has told MailOnline about his love for the refugee and that he was considering having the vasectomy reversed.

Mr Garnett said: ‘Yeah I was arrested but I did nowt wrong. I may have shouted a bit but that was it.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyE9l_0kcZ9Xjb00

British father who left his partner and two children for a Ukrainian refugee before dumping her is reunited with his family after judge removed restraining order: READ MORE HERE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Csnu_0kcZ9Xjb00

Ms Karkadym, 22, has also been arrested in the past for turning up at his home after he broke off the relationship. But she was heard telling police last night that she did not want him to be charged as officers took him into custody.

Mr Garnett has talked openly about his love for his children and said his relationship with their mother Lorna was long over before his new love moved into their home

After he moved out to be with Ms Karkadym ten days after her arrival, he had been the subject of a 'non-molestation' order.

But a judge removed the ban on him after hearing how he missed his children and that he had split with his new love

She flew back to the war-torn country and to her family after Tony ended the relationship, only for him to fly to Ukraine and help bring her back.

But the tension over him spending time and devoting attention to his daughters has re-surfaced.

After he split with her, he told MailOnline: 'One of the main reasons I split with Sofiia was because she hated the fact that I had two daughters I would always talk about them. She's not a mother, so she would not understand.

'She used to say things like "you love the children more than me." And she was absolutely right.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPEgz_0kcZ9Xjb00

He and Ms Karkadym struck up an affair last May after she arrived at the home he shared with Lorna after she fled the Russian invasion of her country.

They admitted that they were attracted to each other and moved out of the family home and in with his parents before finding a place to rent.

In the early stages of their fling, the pair were blissfully happy and even talked about marriage and spending the rest of their lives together.

But the romance turned cold after a series of arguments which he said were caused by her drinking strong beer and throwing temper tantrums.

Ms Karkadym admitted that she found the fact difficult that he could not have more children and that he already had two kids with his ex-partner, who he regularly talked fondly about.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father shook his baby to death ‘with force of car crash’ then tried to blame child’s mother

A father who shook his eight-week-old baby boy to death before trying to blame the child’s mother has been jailed for life.Oliver Mailey, 26, was given a minimum 16-year term in prison on Wednesday for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey, following his “violent and horrific” attack.Doctors who gave evidence during his ten-day trial at Preston Crown Court said he caused the baby’s death by shaking him with the “force of a car crash”.The jury was told Mailey had left Abel-Jax with broken ribs and a bleed on the brain ten days before the fatal assault by carrying out a...
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
People

Head of Prestigious UK School Found Dead on Campus Alongside Husband, 7-Year-Old Daughter

Emma Pattinson, 45, had only been head of Epsom College for six months when she and her husband, George, and daughter, Lettie, 7, were found dead British authorities are investigating the mysterious deaths of a private school head whose body was found alongside that of her husband and young daughter on campus grounds early Sunday. Police were called to Epsom College in Surrey, just south of London, at 1:10 a.m., by the South East Coast Ambulance Service, where they found the bodies of Emma Pattinson, 45, her husband,...
Anthony James

8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night

As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Comfy, Safe Couch

White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
The Independent

Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims

Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
BBC

Changes needed after death of four-week-old Norfolk baby - report

Following the death of a four-week-old baby changes are needed to protect children from neglect, a safeguarding review has found. It is thought the baby's mother, who had been drinking and smoking cannabis, may have rolled on her while asleep. Maternal neglect had previously been raised concerning the baby's siblings.
RadarOnline

Pro-Putin Musician, Who Waved Dead Ukrainian's Skull Around On Stage, Shot In The Head In Suspected 'Revenge Hit'

A pro-Putin musician, who once waved a dead Ukrainian’s skull around on stage, was shot in the head in what is suspected to be a “revenge hit” for his anti-Ukrainian behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.Igor Mangushev, 36, is currently in the hospital recovering from his near-fatal injuries.He was reportedly shot in the head on the night of February 3 while fighting in Ukraine under Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.According to Daily Star, the attack against Mangushev came roughly six months after the Russian musician-turned-mercenary waved the Ukrainian skull on stage during a concert in August.“We’re alive and this guy is...
The Independent

Transgender rape accused is ‘vulnerable’ and not ‘predatory male’, court told

A transgender woman accused of rape was “in no way a predatory male”, her lawyers have said.But prosecutors insist Isla Bryson, who is alleged to have raped two women: one in Clydebank in 2016; and one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019; “preyed” on vulnerable women.A court previously heard in agreed evidence that Bryson identifies as a transgender woman, but was previously known by the “dead name” Adam Graham.Giving evidence herself, Bryson, 31, told the court that she knew she was transgender at the age of four but did not make the decision to transition until she was 29, and is...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

727K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy