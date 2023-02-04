ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
isthmus.com

Madison music and dance nonprofits survey the current landscape

Ja’ Malik, left, Meghan Randolph, Kathryn Smith, Robert Cleary and Lisa Thurrell. Last month, Isthmus interviewed Madison area theater groups on how these nonprofits are rebounding from COVID interruptions and what they’re looking forward to in 2023 and beyond. This month, we continue the conversation with more arts groups, focusing on music and dance.
MADISON, WI
isthmus.com

‘Open to anyone, church or unchurched’

On a Saturday morning in mid-January, a group of people are gathered in the pews at Mt. Zion Baptist Church chatting quietly and waiting for rehearsal to begin. On stage Leotha and Tamera Stanley, who are married, confer while a man slips in and takes his place at a drum set.
MADISON, WI
isthmus.com

What to do in Madison this week: Cécile McLorin Salvant, ‘A Valentine's Affair’ and more Isthmus Picks

Re:mancipation, Feb. 6-June 25, Chazen Museum of Art: “re:mancipation” is a multi-year collaboration by New York artist Sanford Biggers, the MASK Consortium (representing museums and other institutions) and the Chazen, responding to the Thomas Ball sculpture “Emancipation Group” — on display at the Chazen. (In recent years, a version of the work was removed from public display in Boston). This multidisciplinary exhibition resulting from the project features new work by Biggers and others, video and music responding to Ball's work, historical timelines, documentary material about the project, and more.
MADISON, WI
isthmus.com

How sponsorships support Isthmus

If you are on Isthmus’ reader lists you have likely received some emails that contain sponsored messages — what we call “sponsored content,” to distinguish it from the editorial content, including stories and columns, that is created by our journalists. In January, we sent out sponsored messages on behalf of Bethke Heating & Air Conditioning, based in Verona, the Clean Lakes Alliance, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the health of our lakes, and Beer and Cheese Fest, a locally produced festival bringing together craft breweries and area cheesemakers (Isthmus created the festival but the paper’s most recent owners now own and run it).
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy