15-year-old boys arrested in ‘random, senseless murder’ in Loveland
Three teenage boys have been arrested in a deadly carjacking in Loveland, according to police.
Breaking: Longmont police investigating car fire as arson
Longmont police said a car fire that occurred last month is being investigated as arson. The fire took place around 4:13 a.m. Jan. 11 near 16th street and Gay Street in Longmont. A 2020 Gray Nissan Rogue with Iowa license plate LRS767 was engulfed in flames in the parking lot...
Two additional suspects arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Loveland man
Two additional juvenile suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Loveland, police said Monday.
Crash victim's father criticizes judge after sentence
DENVER — Nine months after his son was killed by a drunk driver, Eytan Tsioni said the pain is still almost unendurable. "They say time helps. I don't know. It's been almost a year and I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel," Tsioni said. Tsioni...
Man arrested for attempted murder in south Loveland
A man was arrested on attempted murder and assault charges in south Loveland. Larimer County deputies were called to a home on 35th Street Southwest for reports of a fight late Saturday night. Police say there, Israel Reyes assaulted two people and stabbed a third before fleeing on foot. The person who was stabbed was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police said Reyes spit on the deputy as he was being taken into custody.
Greeley police search for driver who left scene after fatally striking pedestrian
Authorities in Greeley are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene Sunday night. Officers say around 8:40 p.m. a report came in about a person being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street. Investigators were notified that the vehicle fled the scene following the incident. Medical personnel arrived to the scene and located a 53-year-old male, suffering from serious injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Weld County Coroner, pending next-of-kin notification. Officers and witnesses describe the suspected vehicle involved in the incident as a black, 4-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram 1500 that's likely a 2008 model or newer, with chrome trim. There may also be front-end damage on the driver's side, according to authorities. According to authorities, the truck was last seen headed southbound on 35th Avenue. Investigators are asking homes and businesses for surveillance video of the incident and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Officer Tharp or Wegscheider at 970-350-9533.
Failed, skipped drug tests lead judge to revoke car club president's probation in 2020 assault case
DENVER — A Denver judge on Monday sent a man to prison for repeated probation violations in a 2020 assault – a decision made separately from a pending case in which he’s accused of causing a fatal high-speed car crash last summer and fleeing the scene. Taylor...
Boy dies after shooting at 10th and Federal
No further information was released, except that the victim was a "juvenile male."
Longmont police report: Feb. 5, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Police: Man at center of narcotics investigation connected to Greeley shooting
Authorities believe a man who allegedly had thousands of counterfeit pills and several pounds of drugs in his trunk is also connected to a drive-by shooting in Greeley.
Man dies in Jefferson County jail, sheriff’s office says
A 62-year-old man died in the Jefferson County Detention Center late Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. James Jarvis was “found unresponsive” in his cell at 10:48 p.m., according to a news release. The man’s cellmate alerted deputies to his condition. Deputies started “lifesaving measures” and called for additional medical aid, but Jarvis did not survive.
Colorado Police Use Narcan to Save Man From Fentanyl Overdose
A Colorado man is alive today, thanks to the efforts of the Boulder Police Department (BPD). According to a series of tweets from BPD, the incident occurred on Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning near the 9th St. Bridge. A woman had called the police department to report that a man living in a tent was in "dire condition and not breathing."
Work release for teen DUI driver upsets victims’ families
An 18-year-old Boulder woman will serve nine months of work release after killing two people while driving drunk on her prom night last April.
Teen to serve 9 months of work release after deadly DUI crash
A Boulder teen will serve 9 months of work release for a drunk driving crash that killed two people and injured another last April.On Friday, the 18-year-old was taken into custody after hours of victim impact statements, along with statements from the teen's parents and a gut-wrenching apology from the teen herself. Because she was charged as a juvenile her name is being withheld. The work release was in lieu of straight jail time, which means she will be allowed to leave the jail during the day for work, classes and treatment.While families of the victims believe the teen is...
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
Best friends killed by suspected drunk driver
An alleged drunk driver sped through a red light, killing two people and seriously hurting another in Loveland.
Officers kill man during Littleton traffic stop
One person was killed after an officer-involved shooting in Littleton early Thursday morning.
