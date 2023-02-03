ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
WUSA

Luke Combs Says He 'Freaked Out' When He Recently Met Shania Twain (Exclusive)

Luke Combs is just like everyone else -- meeting Shania Twain is a mind-blowing experience. The 32-year-old country star opened up about it when he spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. The "Beautiful Crazy" singer told ET he recently met Twain, who will be presenting at the awards show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look

Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!" The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.
WUSA

Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue

Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
INSIDE News

Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
WUSA

Meagan Good Shares How the 'Harlem' Cast Supported Her Through DeVon Franklin Divorce (Exclusive)

Close friends, on and off the screen! Meagan Good is sharing her appreciation and love for her Harlem co-stars for helping her through a difficult time in her life. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Good -- as well as Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Grace Byers -- to talk about season 2 of their Prime Video comedy series, which debuted Feb 3 -- and the actress reflected on how she was able to lean on her castmates amid her emotionally challenging divorce from DeVon Franklin.
WUSA

Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
WUSA

Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs

A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
WUSA

Why Taylor Hawkins Wasn't Included in 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute

Foo Fighters fans were quick to point out that late drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam tribute. However, the rocker -- who died on March 25, 2022 -- was featured in an emotional tribute in last year's ceremony. The 2022 awards show, which was held on April 3, came just nine days after his tragic death.
WUSA

Katherine Schwarzenegger Reveals Biggest Change When It Comes to Having 2 Kids With Chris Pratt (Exclusive)

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are still settling in to life with two tiny daughters, but they are making it work -- and using the experience for inspiration!. Katherine sat down with ET's Rachel Smith in New York recently, while promoting her new children's book, Good Night, Sister, and she opened up about having recently welcomed a new baby girl last May.
NEW YORK STATE
WUSA

GRAMMYs Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop: JAY-Z Parties in the Audience

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a party no one will ever forget! The 65th annual awards show threw a star-studded showcase to honor the genre's rich history and continued global influence. LL Cool J introduced the magnificent tribute before The Roots' Black Thought...

Comments / 0

Community Policy