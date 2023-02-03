Peter Billingsly is mourning the loss of his on-screen mother, Melinda Dillon. Dillon, who played Mother Parker in A Christmas Story,died Jan. 9 at the age of 83. "So very sad to hear of Melinda Dillon’s passing. Working with her on 'A Christmas Story' was such a privilege," he wrote on Instagram next to picture of him, Dillon, Darren McGavin and Ian Petrella. "She was kind, supportive, cool, thoughtful, giving and committed. Her body of work demonstrated her incredible range and talent. I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to call her my on-screen mother. Rest in peace, Melinda."

