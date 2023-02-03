Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Sister Wives Fans React to Daughter's New Appearance
On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
Peter Billingsley Mourns Death of 'A Christmas Story' Co-Star Melinda Dillon
Peter Billingsly is mourning the loss of his on-screen mother, Melinda Dillon. Dillon, who played Mother Parker in A Christmas Story,died Jan. 9 at the age of 83. "So very sad to hear of Melinda Dillon’s passing. Working with her on 'A Christmas Story' was such a privilege," he wrote on Instagram next to picture of him, Dillon, Darren McGavin and Ian Petrella. "She was kind, supportive, cool, thoughtful, giving and committed. Her body of work demonstrated her incredible range and talent. I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to call her my on-screen mother. Rest in peace, Melinda."
2023 GRAMMYs Pay Tribute to Christine McVie, Loretta Lynn and Takeoff During In Memoriam Segment
Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff and others were honored by the Recording Academy during the 2023 GRAMMY Awards' In Memoriam segment, which paid tribute to the music industry's biggest losses of the past year. During the star-studded and emotional segment, Kacey Musgraves took the stage to cover Lynn's "Coal Miner's...
'Bachelorette' Alum Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Wedding (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is speaking out about Clare Crawley's wedding. Days after Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot, ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Moss, the Bachelorette alum's ex-fiancé, at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills. "I think the ultimate thing is obviously finding that forever person. Love...
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Son Dylan Details 'Friendly Competition' Between Parents (Exclusive)
Dylan Michael Douglas is one lucky son -- and he knows it!. The 22-year-old son of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Los Angeles premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Monday, where he happily bragged about his parents' latest projects. "I'm very,...
