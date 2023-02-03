ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Peter Billingsley Mourns Death of 'A Christmas Story' Co-Star Melinda Dillon

Peter Billingsly is mourning the loss of his on-screen mother, Melinda Dillon. Dillon, who played Mother Parker in A Christmas Story,died Jan. 9 at the age of 83. "So very sad to hear of Melinda Dillon’s passing. Working with her on 'A Christmas Story' was such a privilege," he wrote on Instagram next to picture of him, Dillon, Darren McGavin and Ian Petrella. "She was kind, supportive, cool, thoughtful, giving and committed. Her body of work demonstrated her incredible range and talent. I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to call her my on-screen mother. Rest in peace, Melinda."
'Bachelorette' Alum Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Wedding (Exclusive)

Dale Moss is speaking out about Clare Crawley's wedding. Days after Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot, ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Moss, the Bachelorette alum's ex-fiancé, at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills. "I think the ultimate thing is obviously finding that forever person. Love...

