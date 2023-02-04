A man suspected of arson in Yucca Valley led Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase ending in a lethal force encounter on the 10 freeway. At approximately 10:12 a.m. on Sunday (February 5), San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a box trailer fire at Indio Ave and Canterbury St, where they observed an unidentified suspect in the arson at the scen. Deputies attempted contact with the suspect, who they say fled in a vehicle, beginning a 35-minute pursuit along Highway 62 through Yucca Valley, Morongo Valley, and Desert Hot Springs. The pursuit continued onto the I-10 in the westbound direction north of Palm Springs. Near the Whitewater Cutoff, Deputies say the suspect attempted to drive off of the Interstate, and the vehicle became damaged. Deputies used lethal force, and the suspect was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead. The release of his identity is pending the notification of his family.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO