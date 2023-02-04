Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino County Museum is presenting exhibit called 'Handle with Care'
The San Bernardino County Museum is presenting the exhibit “Handle with Care” by local Southern California photo-based artist Fred Brashear, Jr. “Handle with Care,” a special project of the MexiCali Biennial program, Land of Milk and Honey, researches and explores the use of the Opuntia, a genus in the family of Cactaceae that includes the prickly pear cactus (nopal), as an alternative resource in the struggle against climate change.
KGUN 9
Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
Fontana Herald News
Four Fontana officers are honored for rescuing 35 dogs who were living in terrible conditions
For their work in rescuing 35 dogs who were found living in deplorable conditions on a ranch in Fontana, four officers were named Fontana Police Department Non-Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022. Supervising Animal Services Officer Vanessa Valverde and Officers Isabel Jimenez, Adam Sturgess, and Carmen Sanchez...
macaronikid.com
12 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne
Are you looking for local things to keep the kids busy and having fun this weekend? You've come to the right place; below is a list of events and happenings over the next seven days (February 4 - February 10) to help you find your family fun!. Be sure to...
Middle school students sickened by marijuana gummies in Rancho Cucamonga
Several students at Vineyard Junior High School in Rancho Cucamonga needed medical treatment after consuming marijuana gummies on campus last week, authorities said. Last Thursday, several students complained to school staff members that they were feeling ill after consuming the THC-laced candy. “The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District responded to the school and provided medical treatment […]
48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
fullertonobserver.com
CSUF Professor Dr. Jamila Moore Pewu presented new project to document OC Black-owned businesses and community organizations
At the regular Thursday meeting for the Democrats of North OC held on February 2, guest speaker Dr. Jamila Moore Pewu presented the work she is doing to document OC Black-owned businesses and community organizations. Dr. Moore Pewu is a cultural and digital historian who is currently the project director...
z1077fm.com
Pursuit of Yucca Valley Arson Suspect Ends with Lethal Force on I-10
A man suspected of arson in Yucca Valley led Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase ending in a lethal force encounter on the 10 freeway. At approximately 10:12 a.m. on Sunday (February 5), San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a box trailer fire at Indio Ave and Canterbury St, where they observed an unidentified suspect in the arson at the scen. Deputies attempted contact with the suspect, who they say fled in a vehicle, beginning a 35-minute pursuit along Highway 62 through Yucca Valley, Morongo Valley, and Desert Hot Springs. The pursuit continued onto the I-10 in the westbound direction north of Palm Springs. Near the Whitewater Cutoff, Deputies say the suspect attempted to drive off of the Interstate, and the vehicle became damaged. Deputies used lethal force, and the suspect was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead. The release of his identity is pending the notification of his family.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's Day
If you're looking for Valentine's Day date ideas in Murrieta, you may want to check out this new nostalgic-style dessert parlor that just opened last week. Read on to learn more.
Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminar
SPRING VALLEY LAKE – Games, food, music and discussions on relationship issues await couples who attend True Escape Therapy’s seminar, coming May 6, in Spring Valley Lake. “People do not invest in their relationship with therapy tools until something goes wrong – behavioral issues with children, infidelity, communication issues, financial issues,” said True Escape Therapy Owner Mercedes Green. “This seminar will add value to the relationship before an issue arises. Let’s invest in our relationships and fall back in love with making love.”
NBC Los Angeles
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
foxla.com
LA Metro, OCTA, San Bernardino Co. Transit offer free rides Saturday
LOS ANGELES - LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides Saturday to mark Transit Equity Day, honoring civil rights icon Rosa Parks. The commemoration began in 2018 to mark Parks' birthday — Feb. 4, 1913. Parks was thrust into the national spotlight in...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound 74, near Monte Vista Road,...
fox10phoenix.com
Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel on California freeway: VIDEO
TEMECULA, Calif. - A Tesla driver appeared to be conked out on I-15 in Southern California last week. Vasiliki Dolas and her partner were in their own car, when they passed the white Tesla Thursday on the 15 Freeway near Temecula. Dolas, who works in the entertainment business, took out...
Female Found Stabbed to Death in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: A female was found stabbed to death in Downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning. Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of South Main Street around 2:00 a.m., Feb. 5. When units arrived on scene,...
Comments / 0