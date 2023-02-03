ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'

Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
WUSA

TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look

Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!" The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.
WUSA

Miguel Hits the Red Carpet in Head-Turning Denim Look at 2023 GRAMMYs

Miguel's GRAMMYs fashion is a sure thing! On Sunday, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter hit the red carpet in one of the night's most buzzed-about looks. For the evening, celebrating music's biggest night, the superstar walked the carpet in an oversized quilted hooded denim jacket -- layered over a white tank top -- that he paired with matching pants.
WUSA

Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
WUSA

Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
WUSA

Selena Gomez's Friend Raquelle Stevens Breaks Silence on 'My Mind & Me' Criticism

Selena Gomez's pal is fighting back against criticism of their friendship. During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Raquelle Stevens revealed how she felt after Gomez's fans slammed scenes in the singer's My Mind & Me documentary. The AppleTV+ doc, which covers Gomez's life from 2016 to...
WUSA

Jennifer Lopez to Star With Ben Affleck in Super Bowl Ad

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are teaming up for a Super Bowl ad! The month after Affleck's multimillion-dollar deal with Dunkin' came to light, a source tells ET how that transformed into a Super Bowl commercial with Lopez. "Ben's Dunkin' commercial was initially supposed to be a regular commercial and...
WUSA

Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Response When Asked About Her 'New Man'

Khloe Kardashian is keeping it real when it comes to her love life. The mother of two hopped on Twitter on Monday to chat with her fans and answer some questions. After one commenter asked the 38-year-old reality star who her current man was, she had a funny response. "Who...
WUSA

Megan Fox Arrives With Machine Gun Kelly at 2023 GRAMMYs After Suffering Concussion

Megan Fox ditched her wrist brace to escort Machine Gun Kelly to the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old actress sported a stunning cream cady beaded mermaid gown with a corset bodice and heart embroidered applique detailing from Zuhair Murad’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection that she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Kelly matched his fiancée in a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana silver suit. When describing his style to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, he said the look was made of "angel skin."
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Kim Petras Celebrates Being the First Transgender Woman to Win a GRAMMY

Kim Petras just made history at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards by becoming the first transgender woman to win on music's biggest night. The 30-year-old singer took home the honors Sunday night in Los Angeles after her and Sam Smith's hit track, "Unholy," beat out ABBA ("Don't Shut Me Down"), Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran ("Bam Bam"), Coldplay and BTS ("My Universe") and Post Malone and Doja Cat ("I Like You (A Happier Song)") in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUSA

Maria Menounos Expecting First Child With Husband Keven Undergaro 'After a Decade of Trying Everything'

Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are going to be parents! On Tuesday, the Heal Squad host confirmed the news to People. "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the 44-year-old TV personality told the publication. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."
WUSA

Jenna Johnson Reveals Name of Newborn Son With Val Chmerkovskiy

A month after welcoming her first child with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson revealed the little one's name on Tuesday: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Johnson posted the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Rome next to a placard with his name. "Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy