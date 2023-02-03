Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look
Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!" The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.
Miguel Hits the Red Carpet in Head-Turning Denim Look at 2023 GRAMMYs
Miguel's GRAMMYs fashion is a sure thing! On Sunday, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter hit the red carpet in one of the night's most buzzed-about looks. For the evening, celebrating music's biggest night, the superstar walked the carpet in an oversized quilted hooded denim jacket -- layered over a white tank top -- that he paired with matching pants.
Harry Styles' Superfan 'Grandma' Reina Dishes on Their 'Unreal' Kiss and Hug at the GRAMMYs (Exclusive)
Grandma Reina adores Harry Styles, and after Sunday night's GRAMMYs, it’s obvious the pop star feels the same way!. During the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, Reina was one of eight fans to participate in a pre-taped round table discussion, sharing why their favorite artist should go home with the Album of the Year GRAMMY.
Cardi B Hits the 2023 GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Dramatic Hooded Cutout Gown
Cardi B on the carpet! The "Up" artist brought the heat to this year's GRAMMY Awards red carpet, stunning in a dramatic blue gown with swooping shoulders and a hood that moved across her arms and over her head. The dress also featured a long train, and Cardi paired the...
Ashton Kutcher Explains Reason Behind Awkward Reese Witherspoon Red Carpet Photos
Ashton Kutcher is just trying to take a picture with his friend! During a recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the Your Place or Mine star was asked about the now viral photos of him and co-star Reese Witherspoon during the movie’s premiere. According to the...
Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut
Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
Why Ben Affleck Wasn't 'His Usual Self' During GRAMMYs Date Night With Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck wasn't himself at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards. After the 50-year-old went viral for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event, a source tells ET about Affleck's date night with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have...
Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
Megan Fox Says Machine Gun Kelly Showed a Side of Himself She's Never Seen Before After GRAMMYs Loss
Megan Fox is proud of her man! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to rave about her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, after the 32-year-old singer lost his first GRAMMY nomination on Sunday to Ozzy Osbourne. "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a...
Selena Gomez's Friend Raquelle Stevens Breaks Silence on 'My Mind & Me' Criticism
Selena Gomez's pal is fighting back against criticism of their friendship. During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Raquelle Stevens revealed how she felt after Gomez's fans slammed scenes in the singer's My Mind & Me documentary. The AppleTV+ doc, which covers Gomez's life from 2016 to...
Jennifer Lopez to Star With Ben Affleck in Super Bowl Ad
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are teaming up for a Super Bowl ad! The month after Affleck's multimillion-dollar deal with Dunkin' came to light, a source tells ET how that transformed into a Super Bowl commercial with Lopez. "Ben's Dunkin' commercial was initially supposed to be a regular commercial and...
Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Response When Asked About Her 'New Man'
Khloe Kardashian is keeping it real when it comes to her love life. The mother of two hopped on Twitter on Monday to chat with her fans and answer some questions. After one commenter asked the 38-year-old reality star who her current man was, she had a funny response. "Who...
Megan Fox Arrives With Machine Gun Kelly at 2023 GRAMMYs After Suffering Concussion
Megan Fox ditched her wrist brace to escort Machine Gun Kelly to the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old actress sported a stunning cream cady beaded mermaid gown with a corset bodice and heart embroidered applique detailing from Zuhair Murad’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection that she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Kelly matched his fiancée in a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana silver suit. When describing his style to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, he said the look was made of "angel skin."
Kim Petras Celebrates Being the First Transgender Woman to Win a GRAMMY
Kim Petras just made history at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards by becoming the first transgender woman to win on music's biggest night. The 30-year-old singer took home the honors Sunday night in Los Angeles after her and Sam Smith's hit track, "Unholy," beat out ABBA ("Don't Shut Me Down"), Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran ("Bam Bam"), Coldplay and BTS ("My Universe") and Post Malone and Doja Cat ("I Like You (A Happier Song)") in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
Maria Menounos Expecting First Child With Husband Keven Undergaro 'After a Decade of Trying Everything'
Maria Menounos and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are going to be parents! On Tuesday, the Heal Squad host confirmed the news to People. "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the 44-year-old TV personality told the publication. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing."
Jenna Johnson Reveals Name of Newborn Son With Val Chmerkovskiy
A month after welcoming her first child with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson revealed the little one's name on Tuesday: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Johnson posted the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Rome next to a placard with his name. "Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely...
