Indian state arrests thousands over child marriages including ‘men from all faiths’
More than 1,800 men have been arrested across India’s northeastern state of Assam for marrying, or arranging marriages to, underage girls, as the local government launches what it says will be a sustained crackdown.The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but the rule is routinely flouted. The arrests are likely to continue in the coming days, targeting people such as mullahs (Muslim clerics) and pujaris (Hindu priests) who have helped to register such marriages in mosques and temples.Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the police will be empowered to bring into custody people who have been...
14 Hindu temples vandalised in Bangladesh to ‘create unrest’, police says
Bangladesh police have promised strict action against those who vandalised idols of Hindu gods at 14 temples in the Muslim-majority country’s north western Thakurgaon district.Unidentified people carried out targeted attacks under the cover of darkness on Saturday night, vandalising 14 idols in the same number of temples in Thakurgaon, said the district’s general secretary Prabir Kumar Gupta.Thakurgaon’s deputy commissioner Md Mahbubur Rahman called the vandalism of temples “henious acts” and said those carrying out the attacks wanted to create communal unrest.Deputy commissioner Rahman, who visited the Hindu temples on Sunday, said “no religions allow such heinous acts” and added...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq
The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
'Mom, please just kill me': A world looks away from Myanmar's descent into horror
Two years after the military seized power in a bloody coup, Myanmar is being rocked by violence and instability in a conflict the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the country says "has been forgotten" by the international community.
Journalists arrested for sharing video of an African president urinating on himself during the national anthem
A journalist-rights organization demanded South Sudan release the journalists arrested after footage of President Salva Kiir Mayardit went viral.
Sweden Slams World's 1.5 Billion Muslims For Burning Quran
In Sweden, a right-wing leader set fire to a copy of the Holy Quran. At that time, the leader was protesting against Turkey in front of the Turkish Embassy. During this time, he carried out this act. This incident of Sweden caused a stir all over the world. After which all Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia have reacted strongly.
Pro-Putin Musician, Who Waved Dead Ukrainian's Skull Around On Stage, Shot In The Head In Suspected 'Revenge Hit'
A pro-Putin musician, who once waved a dead Ukrainian’s skull around on stage, was shot in the head in what is suspected to be a “revenge hit” for his anti-Ukrainian behavior, RadarOnline.com has learned.Igor Mangushev, 36, is currently in the hospital recovering from his near-fatal injuries.He was reportedly shot in the head on the night of February 3 while fighting in Ukraine under Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin.According to Daily Star, the attack against Mangushev came roughly six months after the Russian musician-turned-mercenary waved the Ukrainian skull on stage during a concert in August.“We’re alive and this guy is...
Cracks begin to show in India's Himalayan building spree
JOSHIMATH, India, Feb 2 (Reuters) - One morning 18 months ago, Jaswant Singh Butola woke to find hairline cracks had spread up the walls of his house, which overlooks a railway being built to take pilgrims to Himalayan holy sites in India near the border with China.
Yazidi women kept as slaves by IS appeal to UN to intervene in their fight for compensation
Lawyers demand support from Australia for five victims of Khaled Sharrouf in test case for international law on torture survivors
americanmilitarynews.com
Stealing shoes in mosques: amid cost-of-living crisis, theft is on the rise in Turkmenistan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Worshippers and imams in Turkmenbashi reported an upsetting incident of theft at the coastal city’s grand mosque, where several people’s shoes, wallets, and mobile phones were stolen while they were praying. The alleged...
What’s in the BBC’s Modi documentary? The six main claims
India has lashed out at the BBC after a documentary aired claims that prime minister Narendra Modi was “directly responsible” for the Gujarat riots in 2002 when he was the state’s chief minister.Mr Modi has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the course of the religious riots that left more than 1,000 people – most of them Muslims – dead in his state, but the allegations have continued to shadow him even after becoming prime minister in 2014 and securing a landslide second term in 2019. Last year India’s Supreme Court gave Mr Modi a clean chit as it dismissed a...
Hope for jobs drives recruitment by militant groups in Africa - report
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hope of employment more than religious belief is driving people to join fast-growing extremist groups in sub-Saharan Africa, according to a report by the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) based on interviews with hundreds of former fighters.
ktalnews.com
Dutch ministry won’t appeal unlawful Afghan airstrike ruling
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government said Friday that it will not appeal a court ruling that Dutch forces unlawfully bombed a residential complex in Afghanistan in 2007, killing some 20 civilians, in a civil case brought by four survivors. The District Court of The Hague found...
