More than 1,800 men have been arrested across India’s northeastern state of Assam for marrying, or arranging marriages to, underage girls, as the local government launches what it says will be a sustained crackdown.The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but the rule is routinely flouted. The arrests are likely to continue in the coming days, targeting people such as mullahs (Muslim clerics) and pujaris (Hindu priests) who have helped to register such marriages in mosques and temples.Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the police will be empowered to bring into custody people who have been...

3 DAYS AGO