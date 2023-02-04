Grabbing a hot breakfast meal from your favorite fast food chain can be one of the easiest ways to liven up your morning routine. Wherever you are in the United States, it's likely that you're within reach of the chicken biscuits, Chick-n-Minis, and other poultry delights from Chick-fil-A. According to ScrapeHero, there are currently about 2,890 Chick-fil-A locations across 1,304 cities. Part of the reason why the restaurant has such a wide reach in nearly every state is that, as The Hustle explains, it's the cheapest in terms of franchising compared to other major fast food businesses.

5 DAYS AGO