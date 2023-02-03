ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Pete Lakeman

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
pennypinchinmom.com

How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time

There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
Allrecipes.com

Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?

I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.

