Read full article on original website
Related
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?
One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
Did You Know There Is A Sixth Great Lake Just North Of Minnesota?
I recently stumbled on something that might be a little controversial. Some people say there is a sixth Great Lake, and I honestly see their point. We were taught that there are five Great Lakes: Superior, Michigan, Huron, Eerie, and Ontario. However, there is another body of water that is known as 'The Sixth Great Lake' by many. We're talking about Lake Nipigon in Ontario, Canada.
If You See Tree Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake, Stay Away
There are lots of reasons you, your children, or even your dog might head out onto a lake in the winter. Ice skating, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, or even just going for a walk are all great reasons to head out onto one of Minnesota's thousands of frozen lakes.
A sweet video of a dog appearing on a family's doorstep and refusing to enter until it greets their little boy
The internet never ceases to amaze us with stories of love and compassion that abound throughout. One such story has recently come to light: a stray puppy appeared on a family’s doorstep and refused to come inside until he met their little boy.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Adorable baby elephant dances in the street, then takes a bow
Wildlife enthusiasts captured video footage of a baby elephant entertaining tourists on a street in Kruger National Park in South Africa, and it is adorable. Zander and Stefni Rautenbach Wildlife Photography described the young pachyderm’s actions as “practicing charging,” and that might be so. But it actually looked as if it were dancing in the street. The entertainment value is priceless.
Bloodhound Repeatedly Slapping Old Dog Caught on Camera: 'Better Each Time'
"The last hit was personal," one user said.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
Laughter at How Golden Retriever Gets off the Couch: 'The Only Way'
"The first time I saw him slide off, I thought it was hilarious," owner Kayla told Newsweek, and her TikTok video of the move now has more than 3 million views.
pethelpful.com
Moment Baby Donkey Finally Leaves His 'House' for the First Time Is So Irresistible
Getting used to a whole new world and new surroundings can be pretty intimidating for baby animals. Between all of the unfamiliar sights, smells, and noises, it's no wonder that they might be a little hesitant to explore at first. That's exactly what happened with one cute-as-a-button baby donkey named Spanky.
Buffalo Out Muscles Crocodile To Survive Intense Attack
Well, this just might be the most intense game of tug-of-war ever caught on camera. This buffalo and crocodile were recently struggling for life and death. It took place on the Sabi Sabi Reserve in the Greater Kruger area of South Africa. The powerful bovine ultimately outmuscles the killer reptile and escapes with its life. Not sure the big buff is going to ever be able to smell anything again though. The croc’s teeth sunk into its nose as it pulls away with the full strength of its weight.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Doggone It! Couple Accidentally Lock Themselves in Dog Crates in Viral Video: WATCH
A couple in California accidentally locked themselves inside dog crates while filming a video about their pets' nighttime routine. User @stephanieferrari posted the hilarious footage to TikTok, where it went viral. In the clip, the dog mom shows her and her husband's nightly routine of putting their dogs in their...
Laughter as Dog With 'Little Legs' Tries to Jump on Sofa Without Losing Toy
"I'm so proud," wrote one TikToker of the dog in the video with almost 3 million views, while another commented: "It was the fancy footwork that did it!"
Internet in Stitches As Dog 'Thinks She's Jesus,' Tries To Walk on Water
Lola the puppy took an unexpected plunge when she tried to approach some ducks.
morningbrew.com
Ongoing monkey business at the Dallas Zoo
Paging Ace Ventura: Your services are required at the Dallas Zoo, where a string of fishy occurrences has perplexed authorities in recent weeks. The latest mystery? Missing monkeys. On Monday, zoo officials said that two emperor tamarin monkeys had gone missing from their enclosures. The monkeys were found last night...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Cocky Hyena Bite a Hippo’s Eye
What does this hyena think it is doing? This intriguing footage shows an adult hyena (probably a spotted hyena) seemingly going out of its way to annoy a dozing hippo? Why would it do that and why is the hippo so relaxed about it? We did some research to come up with some potential explanations.
A video of a brave puppy guiding the herd of sheep towards the other side of the yard
Talking about puppies, I cannot think of anything particularly adorable. They can be so funny and cute at the same time. When trained and taught properly, they can also be very helpful to us. This is what we can see in the video of a puppy guiding the herd of sheep towards the other side of the yard.
My 1053 WJLT
Evansville IN
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0