Discover The National Flower of Pakistan: Jasmine
Pakistan is a land of color, scent, and friendly people, so it’s no surprise to discover the richly scented national flower of Pakistan is jasmine. This beautiful, highly fragranced, and easy-to-grow plant is common across Asia’s wild and cultivated spaces. You may already have it growing in your yard too because it’s popular worldwide for its incredible scent and ability to cover a wall in double quick time.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
9 of the Oldest Trees in Africa
Even the most famously long-lived species usually max out at a few centuries old. However, about 25 percent of trees triple and sometimes quadruple the average life expectancy of their species. What are 9 of the oldest trees in Africa?. 9 of the Oldest Trees in Africa. African baobabs (Adansonia...
Real or Fake: Is This Viral Photo of a Shark Leaping for a Helicopter Legit?
Real or Fake: Is This Viral Photo of a Shark Leaping for a Helicopter Legit?. There are a lot of unreliable images circling the internet these days, but some are more iconic than others. Helicopter Shark is one such photo, widely distributed back in the early days of the World Wide Web. But is Helicopter Shark more than a hoax or a meme? And does this photo illustrate something that could happen in real life?
The First Shark Attack of 2023 is Bone-Chillingly Scary
Real-life shark attacks aren’t usually as dramatic as what we see in the movies, but they are bone-chilling to hear about. Although rare and typically never fatal, a number of shark attacks happen every year, and the first one of 2023 is especially terrifying. Keep reading to learn about the early January encounter!
Watch a Elephant Turn Into the ‘Karate Kid’ and Hilariously Kick a Buffalo
Watch a Elephant Turn Into the 'Karate Kid' and Hilariously Kick a Buffalo. Animals from all over the world coexist with each other in the wild. While some are natural enemies, others put up with one another to share the environment and all it has to offer. The Greater Kruger National Park’s South-Western region of South Africa is home to the Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve, a wildlife paradise where you can observe the amazing natural interaction between animals that you’d never see in your own backyard.
Fordlandia: The lost City of Henry Ford
The Lost City of Fordlandia is a story of ambition, hubris, and failure. In the early 20th century, American industrialist Henry Ford set his sights on creating a utopia in the Amazon rainforest. He wanted to establish a massive rubber plantation that would provide the raw materials for his burgeoning automobile empire and serve as a model for sustainable development. The result was Fordlandia, a sprawling city that was unlike anything the world had ever seen.
Most Disastrous Battles in US History
One of the most difficult facts that the American military must face is that it has not won a major war since WWII. Korea is generally considered a draw. Vietnam was certainly a loss. The long-term evaluation of America’s involvement in Afghanistan and Iraq – though it’s impossible to say they were U.S. victories. Even […]
Discover the Most Dangerous Bull in Bullfighting History
With a long and revered history, bullfighting has had many contenders, both matador and some of the most dangerous bulls ever known. Throughout this controversial history of bullfighting, there have been plenty of unfortunate deaths, both of bull and of matador. One such death- or perhaps more than one- is associated with a bull named Ratón, infamous in Spain for his deadly techniques in the bullring.
Saber-Tooth Tiger Extinction: When Did It Happen?
The Ice Age is close enough to human history that there is still quite a collective interest in it. During the Ice Age, unique creatures walked the earth. Today, we will be taking a look at one of the most famous Ice Age creatures ever to live: the saber tooth tiger! Specifically, we will be exploring when these large cats went extinct. Without further ado, let’s dive in! When did these incredible tigers go extinct?
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in South Carolina
Named in honor of King Charles I of England, South Carolina is a coastal state in the southeastern United States. Prior to statehood, South Carolina was one of the first colonies in the Americas. Over the next two hundred years, the state played an important role in numerous events, including the Revolutionary War and Civil War. Today, South Carolina features numerous important industries, including manufacturing, tourism, aerospace engineering, and agriculture.
Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano
Discover the Heaviest Cat of All Time That Weighs More Than A Grand Piano. We know there are some massive feline friends that exist in the world. Ranging from record breaking house cats to huge exotic cats, the world is filled with incredible felines. With so many large cats out there, many wonder who the heaviest cat of all time is.
Fore! Watch Dozens of Kangaroo Invade a Golf Course
If there were to be one animal that could represent Australia, we think the kangaroo would be the proper choice. The folks down under have seen a thing or two but one woman was left speechless during a casual day of golfing. In an uncommon incident, a bunch of kangaroos...
Chef Toya Boudy’s “Cooking for the Culture” is a celebration of Blackness through place and plates
"Cooking for the Culture: Recipes and Stories from the Streets of New Orleans to the Table" is not your average cookbook. A big part of my life is reading cookbooks, for both work and pleasure, and very rarely do they leave me feeling like that I've read a memoir packed with vibrant, revealing prose — all in addition to learning to how to make smothered okra and shrimp and the perfect cinnamon-tinged cup of coffee.
6 Majestic Sled Dog Breeds With Pictures
Sled dogs are some of the most impressive furry friends out there! Their entire lives are dedicated to their sport, and they complete journeys that many of us could never imagine. If their skills were not impressive enough, they manage to look absolutely majestic each step of the way. So...
Nile Perch
Fish, crustaceans, snails, clams, insects, mollusks. Nile perch will sometimes eat those within its own species. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Nile Perch Pictures. View...
Askia The Great: The Man Who Transformed Songhai Into An African Power
The Kingdom of Songhai was one of the most powerful empires in West Africa, controlling the trans-Saharan trade routes and exerting its influence over a vast area. However, the kingdom was not always a unified entity, and it was the leadership of Askia the Great that brought the empire together and made it the dominant power of the western Sudan.
The Oldest Megalodon Fossil Shows the Ocean’s Old Pecking Order
The Oldest Megalodon Fossil Shows the Ocean's Old Pecking Order. Megalodons (Otodus megalodon) are one of the most famous ancient sea creatures because of their enormous size and ferocity. The oldest megalodon fossils show the ocean’s old pecking order because they allow us to ascertain a lot about this ancient giant without much evidence.
Tiger Muskellunge (Muskie)
Tiger Muskies can grow much larger than either of their parents. Tiger Muskellunge (Muskie) Physical Characteristics. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Tiger Muskellunge (Muskie) Pictures.
Fox Tracks: Identification Guide for Snow, Mud, and More
There are many species of foxes that live on every continent except Antarctica. Fox tracks are typically 1.75 to 2.5 inches long and 1.5 to 2 inches wide. They include claw marks, 4 toe pads, and a palm pad, and are most often oval. Other useful tools for identifying or...
