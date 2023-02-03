The new edition of Werewolf: The Apocalypse finally has a release date. Renegade Game Studio announced that Werewolf: The Apocalypse will be released at Gen Con in August this year. Billed as a reimagining of the popular World of Darkness title, players will be werewolves trying to stave off ecological devastation by targeting humans or creatures who are actively trying to bring about the end of the world through pollution or supernatural means. Each player will belong to a tribe, which has different convictions and abilities. Some of the lore around Werewolf: The Apocalypse has been changed, as players can no longer play as members of one tribe long associated with fascism and several other tribes have had their names changed to better respect Indigenous cultures.

3 DAYS AGO