Abbotsford, WI

NESN

Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game

Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
markerzone.com

TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE

The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
markerzone.com

MONTREAL CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN VOICES CONCERN OVER DIRECTION OF NHL

The NHL's latest indiscretions with related to Pride Nights have garnered serious criticism from fans, writers, and even players. When defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of the Philadelphia Flyers' scheduled event, the media storm which followed got ugly in a hurry. The concern from critics was that Provorov's behavior would...
Clayton News Daily

Jack Hughes, Devils ready for new-look Canucks

Jack Hughes got a glimpse at the previous era of the Vancouver Canucks during NHL All-Star Game festivities from Thursday through Saturday. On Monday night, Hughes and the rest of his teammates get to see the new-look Canucks when the Devils host Vancouver in the first game following the All-Star Break for each team in Newark, N.J.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Treliving looks ahead to Trade Deadline in Q&A with NHL.com

CALGARY -- Brad Treliving doesn't know if the Calgary Flames will be buyers before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. on March 3. The team hasn't told him yet. "Listen, we'd like to add to our team, but the most critical part is where your team's at, right?" the Flames general manager said. "We've got some work to do to get ourselves into a better position than we currently are. We've been up and down. There's been some inconsistency to our game. It's hard to sit here and start making any proclamations about what you're going to do at the deadline. We continue to watch our team.
Yardbarker

Red Wings place Adam Erne on waivers amid roster crunch

While the Red Wings are off until Tuesday, they have made a roster move. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that they’ve placed winger Adam Erne on waivers. The 27-year-old has played in 43 games with Detroit so far this season, picking up six goals and eight assists while logging just shy of 14 minutes a night. Those numbers are actually better than a year ago on a per-game basis. He has a chance of setting a career high in points if he stays in the NHL and produces at a similar pace the rest of the way. Erne also has recorded 122 hits; his 2.84-per-game average is a career best.
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

2023 NHL trade deadline: Five buyers with the best prospect assets

With less than a month to go until the deadline, we’ve got you covered every day at Daily Faceoff with one trade-focused story leading up to deadline day. Today, we’re looking at five competitive clubs with prospect assets they can use to bring in someone notable at the deadline. Which prospects get moved is a complete mystery – they’re almost never in trade rumors, and who gets moved really depends on the specifics of a deal.
CBC News

Hockey commentator removed after remarks toward Eskasoni team, referee

A Nova Scotia hockey team says a commentator has been relieved of his duties after a discriminatory remark suggesting bias toward First Nation players during a recent game. The incident happened last Sunday during a game played at the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre as part of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.

