Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Unveils Sweet Helmet For NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is having a career year in 2023, and he’s celebrating in style. Ullmark, who is in his eighth NHL season, leads the league in just about every goaltending category. The 29-year-old ranks first in wins (26), goals against average (1.90) and save percentage (.937), being selected to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game as a reward for his tremendous season.
NHL
Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game
Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Admits To Rib On Tkachuk Family At All-Star Game
The appeal of an All-Star game for fans is to see players from opposing teams team up, but Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery appeared to present some doubt for the Tkachuk family. Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk were named All-Stars for the Atlantic...
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
Sporting News
NHL All-Star Game 2023 final scores, results: Tkachuk brothers, Dylan Larkin power Atlantic to win
For the first time since the NHL began the 3-on-3 All-Star game format, the Atlantic Division is the All-Star champion. The Atlantic defeated the Central 7-5 in the 2023 final on Saturday afternoon in South Florida. The squad earned the $1 million winner's prize. The Tkachuk brothers, Matthew and Brady,...
Yardbarker
Flyers HC sends letter to season-ticket holders
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella said his group is “in the midst of establishing an identity” in a letter sent to the team’s season-ticket holders on Monday. The Flyers currently rank seventh in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division, only ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, with a...
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN VOICES CONCERN OVER DIRECTION OF NHL
The NHL's latest indiscretions with related to Pride Nights have garnered serious criticism from fans, writers, and even players. When defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of the Philadelphia Flyers' scheduled event, the media storm which followed got ugly in a hurry. The concern from critics was that Provorov's behavior would...
Clayton News Daily
Jack Hughes, Devils ready for new-look Canucks
Jack Hughes got a glimpse at the previous era of the Vancouver Canucks during NHL All-Star Game festivities from Thursday through Saturday. On Monday night, Hughes and the rest of his teammates get to see the new-look Canucks when the Devils host Vancouver in the first game following the All-Star Break for each team in Newark, N.J.
markerzone.com
PROMINENT NHL AGENT CALLS OUT FRANK SERAVALLI FOR FALSE REPORT ABOUT HIS CLIENT
Rumours are flying as we lead up to the trade deadline, which is officially less than one month away. But sometimes those reports aren't always true, as was the case with recent news from DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli regarding St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. Seravalli reported that the St. Louis...
NHL
Treliving looks ahead to Trade Deadline in Q&A with NHL.com
CALGARY -- Brad Treliving doesn't know if the Calgary Flames will be buyers before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. on March 3. The team hasn't told him yet. "Listen, we'd like to add to our team, but the most critical part is where your team's at, right?" the Flames general manager said. "We've got some work to do to get ourselves into a better position than we currently are. We've been up and down. There's been some inconsistency to our game. It's hard to sit here and start making any proclamations about what you're going to do at the deadline. We continue to watch our team.
Canucks recall Vasily Podkolzin, two others from AHL
With the Canucks set to return to action on Monday against New Jersey, they’ve made a trio of roster moves, announcing the recalls of forwards Vasily Podkolzin, Phillip Di Giuseppe, and Nils Aman from Abbotsford of the AHL. Podkolzin is the headliner of the three. The 21-year-old was a...
Red Wings place Adam Erne on waivers amid roster crunch
While the Red Wings are off until Tuesday, they have made a roster move. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that they’ve placed winger Adam Erne on waivers. The 27-year-old has played in 43 games with Detroit so far this season, picking up six goals and eight assists while logging just shy of 14 minutes a night. Those numbers are actually better than a year ago on a per-game basis. He has a chance of setting a career high in points if he stays in the NHL and produces at a similar pace the rest of the way. Erne also has recorded 122 hits; his 2.84-per-game average is a career best.
Yardbarker
The extension Bo Horvat just signed with the New York Islanders would have been lethal for the Vancouver Canucks
Eight years, an $8.5 million AAV, and $68 million in total compensation. That’s what it cost the New York Islanders to keep Bo Horvat in the fold long-term after the blockbuster trade that saw them acquire the now-former captain of the Vancouver Canucks. Hometown discount, it ain’t, nor is...
Canadiens’ Suzuki Can’t Enjoy Year of Chipotle Won at All-Star Event
This was not the NHL's plan.
2023 NHL trade deadline: Five buyers with the best prospect assets
With less than a month to go until the deadline, we’ve got you covered every day at Daily Faceoff with one trade-focused story leading up to deadline day. Today, we’re looking at five competitive clubs with prospect assets they can use to bring in someone notable at the deadline. Which prospects get moved is a complete mystery – they’re almost never in trade rumors, and who gets moved really depends on the specifics of a deal.
CBC News
Hockey commentator removed after remarks toward Eskasoni team, referee
A Nova Scotia hockey team says a commentator has been relieved of his duties after a discriminatory remark suggesting bias toward First Nation players during a recent game. The incident happened last Sunday during a game played at the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre as part of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.
