Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
George Washington: The Crossing of the DelawareSiddhartha SapkotaGeorge Washington, VA
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
A D.C. Poet Is Up For A Grammy In The New Spoken Word Category
When the 65th annual Grammy Awards air on Sunday, there will be a new category announced under the spoken word umbrella: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. And followers of D.C.’s literary scene may recognize one name among the five nominees in the new category: E. Ethelbert Miller. Miller, 72,...
5 Local Black-Owned Businesses To Check Out This Black History Month (Or Anytime)
Black history and culture is ubiquitous in D.C. — many locals have visited the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Anacostia or the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture at the National Mall. But the impact Black culture has made on the Washington region goes beyond historical sites and museums; the long history of Black entrepreneurship in D.C. has led to a thriving Black business community, one that spans fashion, food, music, wellness, and other areas.
Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities
Howard University and Georgetown University will launch a medical humanities center aimed at reducing health inequities. The post Howard University And Georgetown To Launch Medical Humanities Center Aimed At Reducing Health Disparities appeared first on NewsOne.
Ballet Trailblazer Gives Black and Brown Ballerinas a Place to Grow, Shine
February is International Month of Black Women in the Arts. Black women contribute to all sectors of art—from literature, fine arts and performing arts to culinary arts—but sometimes the behind-the-scenes work that it took to break barriers in the community are not known to everyone. Paula Brown, founder...
DC’s mayor wants to make changes to controversial criminal code
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants criminals to be held accountable, and she says the changes she’s proposing to the District’s new criminal code to increase penalties for certain crimes will send that message. The District’s new Revised Criminal Code that passed last month generally keeps police, prosecutors and...
PWCS Students Receive Prestigious Cambridge Awards
Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of the University of Cambridge, has awarded three prestigious awards to PWCS students for their outstanding performance on the June 2022 examinations. Brentsville District High School graduate Mackenna Caruso received the Cambridge Scholar Award with Merit and Brentsville District High graduate Grant Vizaniaris and current...
Oh Mama Grill Officially Opens in Washington D.C
Back in August, we broke the news that Oh Mama Grill was launching in Washington DC, joining Char Bar as the only two glatt kosher meat restaurants in the U.S. capital. As of late January, the eatery is officially open for business in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in the city.
Tackle Special Winter Challenges and Book the Library this February
While February may be the shortest month of the year, there’s no shortage of programs and services offered at Prince William Public Libraries. There’s still time to join the Winter Reading program! Through Feb. 28, sign up for Winter Reading at the library or the Beanstack Tracker app. To win a prize, complete 10 challenges – like attending a library program, reading for 20 minutes, or finding the Yeti at the library. After completing the challenges, you can pick up a Winter Reading mug – yummy hot cocoa included while supplies last.
Hampton Roads ships recovering spy balloon wreckage and more Va. headlines
• Ships based in Hampton Roads were recovering the wreckage of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down off the South Carolina coast over the weekend.—Virginian-Pilot. • Newly released emails shed more light on prosecutors’ decision to drop a prostitution-related case against a Virginia Beach pastor.—WRIC...
DC Teacher Named National Teacher of the Year Finalist
The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) selected on Jan. 25 Jermar “Coach” Rountree as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year award. The CCSSO is a nonprofit organization of public officials who lead the departments of elementary and secondary education within the United States. Since 2000, the organization has run the annual National Teacher of the Year (NTOY) Program in order to promote leadership skills in educators while also celebrating their talents.
Look What’s Coming Your Alexandria Neighborhood
Spring is working hard to get here but don’t be fooled, the rest of February and March are still coming to get us. But, the good news is that the sun is now setting after 5:30 pm!!! As always, Alexandria is abuzz with good food and drink and the Foodie Newz has all the details.
$49 Million | Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder puts Maryland estate on the market
POTOMAC, Md. — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has officially put his Potomac estate up for sale Monday. Snyder purchased the estate from Jordan’s King Hussein and Queen Noor in 2000 for $8.64 million. The five-bedroom, 12.5-bath mansion is listed for a reported $49 million asking price. That...
Formerly Incarcerated Prepare for Employment with McCourt School Career Advisors
Previously incarcerated citizens in the Washington, D.C. area from Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI) participated in an employment preparation program with career coaches at the McCourt School of Public Policy from August to December 2022. The McCourt Career Development team worked with 16 PJI students from the...
4 Local Trips To Get You Through The Rest Of D.C. Winter
In case you missed it, National Plan for Vacation Day just passed, and there’s a federal holiday on the horizon. If that isn’t enough to get your winter trip planning into high gear, maybe a few easy and accessible trip ideas from the D.C. region can help get you there.
D.C. Music Festival Embroiled in Trademark Fight with Coachella
Two Washington, D.C. residents found themselves facing a lawsuit this week from Coachella—the iconic California music festival—after founding a knockoff “Moechella” festival in the nation’s capital. Founders Justin Johnson and Kelsye Adams are named in the suit that alleges the name is too similar to Coachella and that a shooting at a 2022 Moechella event has harmed the reputation of the original California festival. At Moechella’s Juneteenth concert last year, a fifteen-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured by gunfire. Moechella initially started as a series of musical protests in 2019 against new residents of a luxury apartment building who complained about loud go-go music in the Shaw neighborhood of D.C. These protests turned into an annual Moechella concert and “Million Moe March.” The name, according to a failed trademark application filed by Johnson, is a mash-up of “Moe”—slang for “friend”—and an allusion to Coachella.Read it at The Washington Post
Coachella sues DC artist over use of 'Moechella'
WASHINGTON - California music festival Coachella is now suing a local D.C. artist for using the name "Moechella." Justin "Yaddiya" Johnson trademarked the term back in 2021 to promote a Go-Go music protest but later withdrew that application after getting pushback from Coachella organizers. Despite the withdrawal, Coachella is suing...
Statement on the passing of Falls Church Realtor Merelyn Kaye
“I am saddened to report that longtime Falls Church business leader, humanitarian and realtor Merelyn Kaye passed away last night. She was highly respected and a beloved cornerstone of the Falls Church community that the News-Press has always cherished as a founding business supporter, placing advertising in the very first edition of the paper in 1991 and in every single subsequent edition for over 30 years. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”
Osbourn High School PTSA to Host a Digital Kindness Event
On March 15, 2023, the Osbourn High School PTSA will host a Create with Kindness program for Manassas families, made possible by National PTA and TikTok. Families will participate in conversations about digital kindness, responsibility and safety, as well as TikTok’s parental controls. Families will also engage with a student panel and learn about their online experiences.
Gallery Place | Shopping mall in Washington D.C.
Gallery Place is a small urban power center in Downtown Washington, D.C. in D.C.'s Chinatown and also in the F Street shopping district, the traditional downtown shopping and entertainment area. It is adjacent to Capital One Arena and the Gallery Place/Chinatown station of the Washington Metro rail is underneath the center. It measures 660,000 sq ft (61,000 m2) of which 250,000 sq ft (23,000 m2) is retail space; there is 2,200,000 sq ft (200,000 m2) of office space and 192 condominiums.
DC Mayor announces new OUC director
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
