FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
CoinDesk
The Rise of Crypto's Brand of Regenerative Finance
When society broke down, the people stepped up. This is what Manuel Alzuru observed in 2020, during the depths of Covid, when he moved to Barcelona. He had just caught Covid. "And there was no help," Alzuru says now. "All of the hospitals and clinics had completely collapsed."
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Juno Resumes Services After Pause
Crypto bank Juno has resumed its core crypto service offerings after pausing them early last month, according to a Monday press release. The service resumption comes three weeks after Juno began working with its...
CoinDesk
a16z Rejects Proposal to Deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain; Visa's Reported Crypto Plans
"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories, including venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, using all 15 million of its UNI tokens to vote against a proposal that would deploy Uniswap version 3 to BNB Chain on behalf of the Uniswap Community. Plus, Cuy Sheffield, head of the crypto at payments giant Visa, shares some interesting developments at the StarkWare Sessions 2023 event in Tel Aviv.
CoinDesk
FTX Being Advised by Cybersecurity Firm Sygnia on Hack Inquiry, CEO Ray Says
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX is being advised by cybersecurity companySygnia after FTX apparently underwent a massive hack in November, its new chief executive, John J. Ray III, told a Delaware bankruptcy court on Monday.
CoinDesk
Uniswap DAO Approves Boba Network Deployment in Latest Community Vote
Version 3 (v3) of the decentralized exchange Uniswap will soon be deployed on Boba Network following afavorable community vote. Boba Network is a separate blockchain that works atop Ethereum and allows for cheaper and...
CoinDesk
FTX Asks Politicians Who Received Bankman-Fried Donations to Return Money
Sam Bankman-Fried showered politicians with tens of millions of dollars in campaign contributions before his FTX empire imploded last November. Now, the bankrupt crypto exchange wants that money back. On Sunday, FTX Group said...
CoinDesk
Headlines: Top Stories of the Week 01-30-23
A roundup of the week's most valuable crypto stories for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Missed any episodes of "The Hash" this week? Today's recap episode will get you caught up.
CoinDesk
Yuga Labs Reaches Settlement in Bored Ape NFTs Trademark Lawsuit
Yuga Labs, the parent company of theBored Ape Yacht Club NFT project, has reached a settlement with Thomas Lehman, who built websites and smart contracts for Ryder Ripp's copycat project "RR/BAYC." Ripps' project is a series of 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFT) that share the same names, features and traits as the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and is part of a separate, ongoing court case around trademark infringement.
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Lawyer Says Agreement Has Been Reached on Use of Messaging Apps
An attorney for Sam Bankman-Fried said an agreement had been reached by Bankman-Fried's legal team and prosecutors to modify the former FTX CEO's bail conditions on using electronic communications, according to aletter signed by Bankman-Fried attorney Mark Cohen.
