Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Patrick Mahomes Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him Before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some grade-A tutoring ahead of the AFC Championship. Mahomes talked with Tom Brady, who holds the record for most consecutive seasons on a winning team (21). Brady also beat Mahomes in overtime of the 2019 AFC Championship between the Chiefs ...
New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce
Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception. New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split. Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
Pro Sports Extra
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Look: Peyton Manning Was Furious With How Pro Bowl Games Ended
Peyton Manning's competitive edge is as sharp as ever. The former 18-year NFL quarterback coached the AFC team at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games while his brother, Eli Manning, coached the NFC. The NFC team rallied in the third and final flag football game to eclipse a slim 35-33 victory on ...
Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?
Jalen Hurts’ ascension could augment yet again. The young Philadelphia Eagles star has taken his game to a new level in 2022, thus seeing him become an irreplaceable piece to the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII. The 2020 second-round pick will become one of the youngest quarterbacks...
8 Most significant Super Bowls in NFL history
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to play Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona Sunday. It is the biggest event on the North American sports calendar every year, and there is no reason to think that this year’s event will fall short. The Super Bowl...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady will join FOX Sports' NFL broadcasts in Fall 2024
Tom Brady has retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, but he's going to take a year off before he begins his next chapter in the broadcast booth with FOX Sports. "I want to be great at what I do, and talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start this opportunity in the Fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," Brady said on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd in his first interview since retiring. "Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do ... thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."
NBC Sports
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
Ranking all 56 Super Bowls from best to worst: Where do Chiefs, Eagles games rate on dramatic scale?
With just over a week until Super Bowl 57 kicks off between Chiefs and Eagles, it's time to look back at some past editions. Where will this rank?
Mahomes says ankle feels better than it did before AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is still dealing with a sprained ankle heading into Super Bowl LVII.
Comments / 0