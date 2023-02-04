ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce

Divorces tend to be messy; Tom Brady and Gisele's is, unfortunately, no exception.  New details have emerged telling a clearer story regarding Tom and Gisele's split.  Gisele reportedly pushed for the sad breakup. It was a decision that "traumatized" Brady, who wound up playing in the ...
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Pro Sports Extra

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Athlon Sports

Look: Peyton Manning Was Furious With How Pro Bowl Games Ended

Peyton Manning's competitive edge is as sharp as ever. The former 18-year NFL quarterback coached the AFC team at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games while his brother, Eli Manning, coached the NFC. The NFC team rallied in the third and final flag football game to eclipse a slim 35-33 victory on ...
ClutchPoints

8 Most significant Super Bowls in NFL history

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to play Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona Sunday. It is the biggest event on the North American sports calendar every year, and there is no reason to think that this year’s event will fall short. The Super Bowl...
FOX Sports

Tom Brady will join FOX Sports' NFL broadcasts in Fall 2024

Tom Brady has retired from the NFL after 23 seasons, but he's going to take a year off before he begins his next chapter in the broadcast booth with FOX Sports. "I want to be great at what I do, and talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start this opportunity in the Fall of 2024 is something that's great for me," Brady said on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd in his first interview since retiring. "Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do ... thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything."
NBC Sports

Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
