Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Shooting Suspect Detained After Wild High-Speed Pursuit Across LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones
With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of Bellator 290, courtesy of CBS and other outlets. Bellator 290: Fedor vs. Bader 2 took place Feb. 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7, 1 NC) took on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) in the main event. The fight aired live on CBS.
bodyslam.net
Shane McMahon Was Not Happy He Wasn’t Told About Stephanie McMahon And Triple H’s Relationship
Shane McMahon was not happy of being left out. There were numerous rumors that Shane McMahon had a problem with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s relationship over the years. He appeared in an interview with Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the Tell All podcast a few years ago to address the matter.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
MMAmania.com
UFCs first-ever female commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors, sexist social media treatment | Video
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
MMA Fighting
Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
Pros react after Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
calfkicker.com
Joe Rogan doubles down after Helwani calls him Dana’s boy: “I’ll never say a bad word about (Dana)”
Joe Rogan is one of the pioneers of the podcasting genre, but MMA fans largely know him as one of the voices of the UFC. Not only is he a color commentator, but he’s also responsible for most of the octagon interviews on the company’s pay-per-views. Rogan has...
MMA Fighting
Bellator 290 salaries: Fedor Emelianenko earns $100,000 purse for retirement fight
Fedor Emelianenko cashed one last six-figure payday in his final MMA fight. The heavyweight legend earned a $100,000 fight purse for his farewell fight against Ryan Bader in Bellator 286’s main event, which took place Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and aired live on CBS. Bader,...
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
sportszion.com
Hollywood star Liam Neeson claims fellow countryman Conor McGregor gives ‘Ireland a bad name’
Getting famous is fairly easy, any random Joe can go to the street, cause some ruckus, and might get featured on TV or News, it’s holding onto that fame that is difficult. Irish superstar Conor McGregor is finding out this truth the hard way as one controversy after the other has led the likes of Liam Neeson to hate on him.
MMA Fighting
Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event on April 1 headlined by Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Vitor Belfort
Jorge Masvidal is bringing out the stars from the world of MMA for his next boxing event. The UFC welterweight contender announced Monday on The MMA Hour that the PFL’s Anthony Pettis will face the legendary Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of Gamebred Boxing 4, which takes place April 1 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
BBC
Bellator 290: Fedor Emelianenko beaten by Ryan Bader in final fight of legendary career
Fedor Emelianenko's distinguished 23-year career ended in defeat as Ryan Bader secured a first-round stoppage to retain his heavyweight title at Bellator 290 in Inglewood, California. American Bader, 39, dropped Russia's Emelianeko, 46, with a right hand before finishing the contest with ground and pound. Emelianeko is regarded by many...
Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.
Comments / 0