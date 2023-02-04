ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones

With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship

It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
MMA Fighting

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights

Watch Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of Bellator 290, courtesy of CBS and other outlets. Bellator 290: Fedor vs. Bader 2 took place Feb. 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7, 1 NC) took on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) in the main event. The fight aired live on CBS.
INGLEWOOD, CA
MMA Fighting

Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights

Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 68

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 68 event was headlined by a heavyweight contest featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-11 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
MMA Fighting

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event on April 1 headlined by Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Vitor Belfort

Jorge Masvidal is bringing out the stars from the world of MMA for his next boxing event. The UFC welterweight contender announced Monday on The MMA Hour that the PFL’s Anthony Pettis will face the legendary Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of Gamebred Boxing 4, which takes place April 1 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Outsider.com

Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’

Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.

