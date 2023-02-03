ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare Steller's sea eagle, native to eastern Asia, returns to Maine

GEORGETOWN, Maine — A bird so rare there are believed to be only 4,000 in the world has returned to Maine after it spent roughly three months in the state last year. The Steller's sea eagle, native to eastern Asia, was first seen in Maine right before the start of 2022 and immediately started attracting crowds of enthusiastic birdwatchers from all over the United States and Canada.
Rare, Eastern Siberian seabird returns to Maine

SAGADAHOC COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A rare, winged sight has made its way back to Maine after nearly a year!. According to Maine Audubon, the Steller’s Sea-Eagle made their return to Maine Saturday after last being sighted in New Brunswick last November. The Sea-Eagle is native to Eastern Siberia,...
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Maine

While trips outside the country have increased over the last few years, we still believe exploring our very own backyard is one of the best ways to discover new things about ourselves. Maine is certainly one of the most fantastic places to get to know oneself. With ocean views over the sea, incredible forests, and mountains it’s no wonder people flock here. With so much to do, planning the sights and activities to enjoy is easy. But looking for accommodations can cause a bit more stress. To help make that element easier, we’ve compiled a list of great vacation rentals in Maine. The bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels, guest rooms, inns, and other Maine hotels are lovely. But, there’s nothing like the personal touch that comes with a real home. Forgo the continental breakfast and on-site restaurant for some of these incredible spots.
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine

There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
8-Year-Old Maine Plunges into Frigid Water All For Charity

Get ready to become inspired but on young Mainer who did something remarkable and very very cold. According to WGME, 8-Year-Old Ava Doughty was attending her 3rd grade class as she was visited by the Windham Clothes Closet and Food Pantry. After this visit, she decided she needed to do...
Frigid temps cause pipes to burst, damaging classrooms at Maine school

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A Maine elementary school will be closed all week after extremely cold weather caused a break in its sprinkler system. Several areas in Boothbay Region Elementary are dealing with water damage after the break over the weekend. Officials checked into the school remotely on Thursday...
Researchers seek statewide changes to save clam fishery from collapse

The Harraseeket River recedes slowly but steadily around Chad Coffin’s metal skiff, until the boat is beached on a partly exposed mudflat. Coffin and his daughter, Bailey Pennell, are already out of the skiff, rakes in hand and rubber boots sinking deep into the gray-brown muck. They begin to...
$450 Relief Checks Started Rolling Out— See Who Qualifies

$450 worth of relief checks have started rolling out in the state of Maine. Read and find out to see who qualifies for these relief checks!. Governor Janet Mills of Maine has signed into law a spending package worth $474 million. The spending package included various methods to help the residents of Maine in dealing with the energy prices amidst the winter season. The American Rescue Plan Act allocated funds worth $157 million for the spending package. In addition, the Revenue Forecasting Committee also allocated $283 million in revenues to fund the spending package. As a result, eligible residents will receive relief checks worth $450 each.
Winners announced soon!

Hannaford Supermarkets, Maine Community Bank, Cabot Creamery and Coast 93.1 are partnering to identify and celebrate women in Maine who go above and beyond to make their communities a better place to live. You nominated 117 amazing women who are those unsung heroes in our neighborhoods – those women who...
Some Maine schools are temporarily closing classrooms because of damage from the cold

Several schools across the state have switched to remote learning because of water damage following the bitter cold snap this weekend. At Boothbay Region Elementary School, classrooms will be closed for the entire week after a sprinkler system break caused major flooding and damage across an entire academic wing, with water working its way into ceilings, walls, and electrical outlets.
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
