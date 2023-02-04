ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, IL

meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Dog Haus Biergarten Peoria

Joe got the Hot Chick, which is a Nashville style fried chicken sandwich and fries, Amber got an order of the sweet potato fries, we all split an order of chicken wings and I got the Chili The Kid hot dog with cheese fries. Everything looks amazing!. As I dove...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington VFW now serving ramen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Local man creates art with 100+ year old wood

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is using his passion to make wood that’s 100 years or older, new again. Each piece of art he sells has a story behind it. “If it’s out there and it’s over 100 years old, I’ll find it and I’ll use it,” said David Nelson, owner of Noslen Made LLC.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Hot Wheels soars to new heights in return to Civic Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The lights were turned off at the Civic Center as hundreds of kids had the chance to watch Monster Trucks destroy cars at the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow Live tour, back for the second time, tons of families and kids packed the arena as the trucks reached new heights as they were jumping over the small compact cars.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
GALESBURG, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community

The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin police looking for missing teen

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where she might be. Hardt has blondish/brown hair and brown eyes, it is unknown...
PEKIN, IL
tspr.org

River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits

Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
ILLINOIS STATE
aledotimesrecord.com

$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person

GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Firefighters rescue family dog from Galesburg structure fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting a structure fire Saturday, according to officials. All Galesburg Fire stations responded at 4.29 p.m. to the fire at 1066 E. Dayton St., and firefighters on scene saw heavy fire engulfing a detached garage and spreading to a nearby home. The Brooks St. Station crew entered the garage with an attack line to extinguish the fire, while the Fremont St. Station crew searched the smoke-filled home, fire officials said.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
PEORIA, IL
wjol.com

State Farm Planning To Make Cuts

State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
