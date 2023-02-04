Gameday odds for Auburn vs. Tennessee

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers are looking to finish off a great week with an upset over the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers Saturday in Knoxville.

The Tigers (17-5, 7-2 SEC) will come into the game with plenty of momentum after a dominant 94-73 win over the Georgia Bulldogs Wednesday in Neville Arena. They will need to bring that momentum with them as Bet MGM has the Tigers as 9.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee (18-4, 7-2) is looking to bounce back from a shocking 67-54 loss to the Florida Gators. That loss was in Gainesville though and Auburn will be facing them in Thompson-Boling Arena where they are 10-1.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT and will be on ESPN. Here is everything you need to know before you bet on the game.

Betting Lines

Point spread: Auburn +9.5

Over-under: 134.5

Injury Report

AUBURN

Chance Westry Knee Out for season

Advice and Prediction

The Tigers will come into the game with plenty of momentum but this will be one of the toughest tests of their season. Tennessee has one of if not the best defenses in the country and they will be looking to prove something after an uncharacteristically bad performance earlier this week.

The Tigers will need another big game from Johni Broome to keep up with the Vols in Knoxville and one if not multiple of Allen Flanigan, Wendell Green Jr., and K.D. Johnson will also need to have a big game.

The Vols are 3-1 against ranked opponents and with their defense at home they should be able to shut Auburn’s offense down and cover the 9.5-point spread.