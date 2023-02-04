Read full article on original website
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Gerrard lifts Premier League and Mourinho wins Man Utd title if Man City lose points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Harry Kane delivers again for Tottenham | Man City's problems mount
Manchester City's issues are mounting up. They have lost three away games in a row for the first time in six years. They are still five points off Arsenal even though the Gunners were beaten at Everton on Saturday. And despite rare public outbursts from Pep Guardiola, they are showing no signs of being kicked into life.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Marcus Rashford won a first-half penalty before scoring himself in the second half as Manchester United survived a straight red card for Casemiro to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.The visitors found themselves behind early when a VAR check showed Will Hughes had handled a ball from Rashford in the box, and Bruno Fernandes sent Vincent Guaita the wrong way from the spot in the seventh minute.With Palace struggling to create chances, Rashford netted the second in the 62nd minute with a simple finish after a move that featured some superb short...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Newcastle anxiously awaiting Christian Atsu news amid earthquake reports
Newcastle are anxiously awaiting news of former midfielder Christian Atsu amid reports that he has been trapped in the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from rubble.Atsu was part of the Magpies team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.A post on the club’s official Twitter account said:...
Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal
Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
FOX Sports
Weston McKennie makes Premier League debut for Leeds United
U.S. Men's National team star Weston McKennie made his Premier League debut for Leeds United on Sunday. Leeds United fell 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, who got a 14th-minute goal from Wales forward Brennan Johnson. McKennie entered as a substitute for the club, which he said he felt had very strong...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount Chelsea Contract Talks Stall (Yet Again)
Mason Mount’s seemingly constantly stalling contract talks with Chelsea and Liverpool’s supposed interest in the midfielder have begun to take on something of a purgatorial air, with each fresh month bringing with it news that said talks have reached an impasse and speculation as to what that might mean for the Reds.
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues
LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Manchester United is nicknamed The Red Devils?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Dyche’s dream start and title challengers stutter: Five things from Premier League
Everton enjoyed a new manager bounce with victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park, before title rivals Manchester City also suffered a defeat at Tottenham.Liverpool’s troubles continued with defeat at Wolves, while the pressure mounted on Southampton boss Nathan Jones with another defeat.Here, the PA news agency take a look at five things we learned from the weekend’s action.Dream start for DycheFull-time SCENES! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/OuKsq2RYUW— Everton (@Everton) February 4, 2023New Everton boss Sean Dyche found the right mix of energy and persistence to kickstart the team in his first match in charge on Saturday. While tougher tests lie...
BBC
Manchester City charged with breaking financial rules by Premier League
The Premier League has charged Manchester City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation. It has referred the club to an independent commission over alleged rule breaches between 2009 and 2018. It also accused City of not co-operating since the investigation started in December...
Newcastle United vs. West Ham, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
The Premier League returns this weekend with an exciting match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James’ Park. Newcastle is currently in the top four of the Premier League and will be looking to consolidate its place with a win against West Ham. They have been in impressive form this season, and a win on Saturday will be a big boost to its hopes of securing a Champions League place.
Fred's Game In Numbers Manchester United v Crystal Palace
Fred is growing into a role of his own at Manchester United and here you can find his game in numbers vs Crystal Palace.
Yardbarker
Rodgers 'very pleased' as Leicester thump Aston Villa
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with their 4-2 win at Aston Villa. During a thrilling first half, Villa twice edged in front, via Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal, but Leicester were up to the task of responding on both occasions, as James Maddison notched his first goal since the World Cup and Kelechi Iheanacho scored his second in as many games.
Yardbarker
Title Race: Manchester City Handed Major Boost As Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat
Manchester City were handed a major boost in the race for the Premier League title after their title rivals Arsenal fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. The Gunners remain top of the Premier League but their advantage could be decreased to two points, should The Cityzens secure a win against Spurs in their next game.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest beats Leeds to continue surge
Nottingham Forest won yet again as they beat Leeds United 1-0 to move into midtable and keep their great recent form going. Steve Cooper’s side have won three of their last five Premier League games and are unbeaten in that stretch. Brennan Johnson continue his fine form too as the youngster sent home a beautiful volley in the first half and Forest defended well to keep Leeds at bay with new signing Keylor Navas in fine form in goal.
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL
Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
