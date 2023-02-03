ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Sweeps to go to State Section Finals

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills wrestling is moving on to the state section finals after defeating Sayreville, 44-33 in the quarters and Middletown North, 35-32 in the semis on Monday. “What a great TEAM WIN! “ said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “All 14 weight classes wrestled tough and did their jobs to secure the win against both Sayreville and Middletown North. The state semi finals were tied 32-32 with 1 match left and we won the last match to win the dual meet 35-32. We are heading to the STATE SECTIONAL FINALS! Thank you to all the students, family members, youth program wrestlers, LOW, and community on coming to the match. The atmosphere was ELECTRIC! We need that same support on Wednesday as we head to North Hunterdon for the finals.”  
WARREN, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Morristown Girls Swimming Receive No. 4 Seed

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The Morristown Girls Swim team received the No. 4 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 1 Group A Tournament.  Montclair received the top spot.  The Colonials received a bye in the first round and will face the winner of No. 5 Livingston vs No 8 Pascack Valley in the Quarterfinals on Friday February 10. The remaining seeds are: No. 2 Ridgewood No 3 Passaic Tech No 4 Morristown No 5 Livingston No 6 River Dell No 7 Sparta No 8 Pascack Valley The finals will take place at Passaic Tech on Thursday February 16.  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Freehold Borough outlasts Neptune in OT

Brian Tassey finished with 23 points and five assists and Christian DiGiso had 22 points as Freehold Borough outlasted Neptune 62-61 in overtime in Freehold. Sam Cranwell chipped in with six points while Will Hon had three rebounds and three assists for Freehold Borough (8-13), which has won three of its last four games.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Seneca goes 3-0 at home quad

Seneca swept a home quad by going 3-0 against Millville, Audubon and Pitman, in Tabernacle. The Golden Eagles improved to 18-1. Seneca rolled to a 43-27 win over Audubon thanks to wins from Anthony Fedeli (285), Jackson Bauer (106), Daniel Bogardius (132), Sean Broderick (138), David Vacca (144), Evan Kelly (150), Kyle Stickel (165) and Max Borton.
TABERNACLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg girls advance with win over Hackettstown

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Survive and advance.   That’s the Phillipsburg High School girl’s basketball motto and they’re sticking to it because so far, so good.   Senior forward Monet Gonda scored nine points and hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Stateliners past scrappy No. 5 Hackettstown, 32-28, in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex quarterfinal round game on Thomas Fisher Court on Saturday afternoon.   “If somebody misses a shot there’s a good chance Monet will get the rebound,” P’burg coach Nicole Fulmer said. “So, we look for her for all those rebounds because she’s tough under the basket. We’re trying to work her on the high post,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

