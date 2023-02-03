Read full article on original website
Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
HS Girls Basketball Standings, Stats and Rankings (thru Feb. 5)
(Results reported thru Feb. 4) Team (Record) GP Pts Avg. Team (Record) GP Pts Avg. Team (Record) GP Pts Avg.
Boys basketball: No. 7 Bergen Catholic bests Red Bank Catholic (PHOTOS)
Bergen Catholic, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20 edged Red Bank Catholic for a 52-43 win, in Oradell. Bergen Catholic held a 27-23 lead at the half. The Crusaders lengthened its win streak to six to improve its record to 16-6. The Caseys had its four-game win streak snapped...
Boys basketball: Haddonfield tops Gloucester - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.
Nate Rohlfing finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots while Patrick Ryan had 15 points and four rebounds as sixth-seeded Haddonfield ousted 11th-seeded Gloucester 66-43 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Haddonfield. Haddonfield will face either third-seeded Camden Eastside or 14th-seeded Paulsboro in...
WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Sweeps to go to State Section Finals
WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills wrestling is moving on to the state section finals after defeating Sayreville, 44-33 in the quarters and Middletown North, 35-32 in the semis on Monday. “What a great TEAM WIN! “ said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “All 14 weight classes wrestled tough and did their jobs to secure the win against both Sayreville and Middletown North. The state semi finals were tied 32-32 with 1 match left and we won the last match to win the dual meet 35-32. We are heading to the STATE SECTIONAL FINALS! Thank you to all the students, family members, youth program wrestlers, LOW, and community on coming to the match. The atmosphere was ELECTRIC! We need that same support on Wednesday as we head to North Hunterdon for the finals.”
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Morristown Girls Swimming Receive No. 4 Seed
MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morristown Girls Swim team received the No. 4 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 1 Group A Tournament. Montclair received the top spot. The Colonials received a bye in the first round and will face the winner of No. 5 Livingston vs No 8 Pascack Valley in the Quarterfinals on Friday February 10. The remaining seeds are: No. 2 Ridgewood No 3 Passaic Tech No 4 Morristown No 5 Livingston No 6 River Dell No 7 Sparta No 8 Pascack Valley The finals will take place at Passaic Tech on Thursday February 16.
Boys basketball: Wayne Valley beats Passaic Valley to move to PCT quarterfinals
Caden Flower netted 13 points while Andrew Teicher recorded 12 points and 15 rebounds to lead sixth-seeded Wayne Valley to a 60-26 win over 11th-seeded Passaic Valley in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament in Wayne. Wayne Valley (11-10) will face third-seeded Clifton in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
8 Shore Conference wrestling teams advance to sectional finals
MONDAY NJSIAA TEAM TOURNAMENT PUBLIC SCHOOL SECTIONAL QUARTERFINALS/SEMFINALS ...
Jersey Mike’s Wrestling Scoreboard: NJSIAA Tournament Quarterfinals & Semifinals
Each site will host four teams. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will then wrestle each other in the semifinal matches. At Bridgewater-Raritan, 5 p.m. At Hunterdon Central, 5 p.m. 1-Hunterdon Central vs. 8-Freehold Township. 4-Old Bridge vs. 5-Monroe. At Hillsborough, 4 p.m. 3-Howell vs. 6-Edison. 2-Hillsborough vs. 7-East Brunswick.
Boys basketball: Freehold Borough outlasts Neptune in OT
Brian Tassey finished with 23 points and five assists and Christian DiGiso had 22 points as Freehold Borough outlasted Neptune 62-61 in overtime in Freehold. Sam Cranwell chipped in with six points while Will Hon had three rebounds and three assists for Freehold Borough (8-13), which has won three of its last four games.
Wrestling: Seneca goes 3-0 at home quad
Seneca swept a home quad by going 3-0 against Millville, Audubon and Pitman, in Tabernacle. The Golden Eagles improved to 18-1. Seneca rolled to a 43-27 win over Audubon thanks to wins from Anthony Fedeli (285), Jackson Bauer (106), Daniel Bogardius (132), Sean Broderick (138), David Vacca (144), Evan Kelly (150), Kyle Stickel (165) and Max Borton.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Rumson-Fair Haven dominates Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr netted 25 points as Rumson-Fair Haven cruised to a dominant 93-58 victory over Donovan Catholic in Rumson. David Carr scored 17 points for Rumson-Fair Haven (15-5), who won its fourth straight game. Rumson-Fair Haven jumped out to an early 27-13 lead and never looked back, owning a 31-point lead by halftime.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann put in 14 points apiece as sixth-seeded Vernon edged third-seeded Hunterdon Central, 50-49, in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Vernon (16-2) will face second-seeded Hackettstown in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ernest Mack went four of six from the line...
Indoor track: North 2, Groups 2 and 3 sectional recaps and results for Feb. 4
Mendham’s girls team and Bernard’s boys team finished first in the team standings at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 sectional meet, while North Hunterdon’s girls team and Chatham’s boys team took North 2, Group 3 titles on Friday at the Bennet Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River.
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg girls advance with win over Hackettstown
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Survive and advance. That’s the Phillipsburg High School girl’s basketball motto and they’re sticking to it because so far, so good. Senior forward Monet Gonda scored nine points and hauled in 12 rebounds to lead the fourth-seeded Stateliners past scrappy No. 5 Hackettstown, 32-28, in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex quarterfinal round game on Thomas Fisher Court on Saturday afternoon. “If somebody misses a shot there’s a good chance Monet will get the rebound,” P’burg coach Nicole Fulmer said. “So, we look for her for all those rebounds because she’s tough under the basket. We’re trying to work her on the high post,...
Maria Nolan, the winningest coach in NJ girls volleyball history, announces her retirement
Twenty-eight times in her 46 years coaching girls volleyball in North Jersey, Maria Nolan’s teams ended the season with a victory. The Immaculate Heart Academy coach chose to cap her career the same way. Monday, less than three months after guiding the Blue Eagles to the NJSIAA Non-Public A championship, Nolan officially announced her...
