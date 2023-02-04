Transcription: Colleen Moretti: What are some therapies in the pipeline that could make a significant difference in treating multiple myeloma?. Dr. Saad Usmani: We have come a long way in improving survival outcomes for myeloma patients over the past decade and a half and that's with better understanding of the disease process, the disease biology and developing therapies that can help patients. We now have better proteasome inhibitors … and what we call monoclonal antibodies, in the scheme of myeloma patients’ treatment.

