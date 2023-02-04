Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Why lung cancer doesn't respond well to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy—drug treatment that stimulates the immune system to attack tumors—works well against some types of cancer, but it has shown mixed success against lung cancer. A new study from MIT helps to shed light on why the immune system mounts such a lackluster response to lung cancer, even...
MedicalXpress
Clinical trial shows significant disease-free survival for patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer
New data from a Yale Cancer Center-led clinical trial shows improved rates of survival and reduced risk of recurrence in patients taking osimertinib, a targeted therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and for patients diagnosed with more advanced disease stages, cases tend to recur.
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Overall Survival in First-Line Advanced, Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Specific data and results for pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities. Positive results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial have found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in combination with standard of care...
Medical News Today
How do doctors diagnose non-small cell lung cancer?
80–85% of lung cancer cases are NSCLC. There are several types of NSCLC, including adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. Individuals experiencing symptoms of NSCLC may first visit a doctor for a physical exam and medical history. They may then undergo blood testing for NSCLC markers. If blood testing indicates NSCLC, imaging tests and biopsy can confirm the diagnosis.
How a Slow-Growing Leukemia Transforms to a More Aggressive Cancer
Every year, up to 1% of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a slow-growing blood cancer, have their disease transform into a far more aggressive cancer, a form of lymphoma known as Richter’s Syndrome. For the most part, the genomic changes that underlie this metamorphosis and push it forward have been obscure, hindering advances in treatment.
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
Medical News Today
How do people get bladder cancer?
Experts do not yet fully know the cause behind most bladder cancers. However, they. that gene mutations play a role. These mutations can cause the cells to multiply uncontrollably to form a cancerous tumor. There are two types of DNA mutations — acquired and inherited. Acquired mutations occur over a...
MedicalXpress
New immunotherapy holds promise for ovarian cancer
CAR T-cell therapy, a certain kind of cancer treatment in which the immune system's T cells are programmed to attack tumor cells, is effective in mice with ovarian cancer, according to a study published in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. The researchers, who work at Karolinska Institutet, hope that the discovery will pave the way for a clinical trial to see how effective the treatment is for women with the disease.
What Is Immunotherapy?
When it comes to treating cancer, doctors have many tools in their arsenal. For decades, cancer was treated with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation — broad tools that affect healthy cells along with the cancer cells they are meant to eradicate. In recent years, however, cancer doctors have learned how...
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
curetoday.com
The Future of Multiple Myeloma Treatment is Bright and Promising
Transcription: Colleen Moretti: What are some therapies in the pipeline that could make a significant difference in treating multiple myeloma?. Dr. Saad Usmani: We have come a long way in improving survival outcomes for myeloma patients over the past decade and a half and that's with better understanding of the disease process, the disease biology and developing therapies that can help patients. We now have better proteasome inhibitors … and what we call monoclonal antibodies, in the scheme of myeloma patients’ treatment.
Medical News Today
What does stool look like with bile duct cancer?
Common symptoms are changes in stool appearance and texture. Normally, stool is brown, but people with bile duct cancer may have pale or clay-colored stools that are oily and float in water. Also known as cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer is a type of rare cancer that starts growing in the...
curetoday.com
Direct-to-Bladder Immunotherapy Drug to Be Studied in Bladder Cancer
The first patient was dosed with lerapolturev in a phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the drug in patients with bladder cancer and other solid tumors. The first patient with recurrent non-muscle invasive bladder cancer received treatment with lerapolturev in the phase 1/2 LUMINOS-103 clinical trial, according to Istari Oncology, the manufacturer of the novel drug.
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
targetedonc.com
Targeted Therapies Begin to Transform the Treatment of Sarcomas
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Neeta Somaiah, MD, explained how targeted therapies have started to re-shape the treatment of sarcomas and the potential role of immunotherapy in the future. A decade ago, there were few drugs for the treatment of sarcomas, and most of them were chemotherapies, according to...
Medical News Today
What are some bone cancer symptoms?
Some common bone cancer symptoms include pain in the affected bone, swelling or tenderness, a bone that breaks with little or no trauma, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. , is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the bones. This article looks at the most common symptoms...
ajmc.com
Dietary Therapies Show Short-term Effectiveness for Childhood Drug-Resistant Epilepsy
The modified Atkins diet exhibited superior tolerability and effectiveness in reducing seizure frequency compared with other dietary therapies in the management of childhood drug-resistant epilepsy. Dietary therapies were associated with significant reductions in the frequency of seizure for pediatric patients with drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE), with the modified Atkins diet showing...
Healthline
Can You Cure Bladder Cancer?
Early diagnosis and timely treatment of bladder cancer can drastically improve your survival. Moreover, bladder cancer caught in the early stages can often be cured. Bladder cancer begins in the tissues of your bladder — an organ that holds your urine. It’s a potentially serious condition that can result...
Medical News Today
Glioblastoma treatments: What are available?
Glioblastoma is a cancerous growth in the brain. Treatment for glioblastoma involves removing as much of the growth as possible and preventing it from returning. Glioblastomas are a type of brain tumor known as astrocytomas. They develop from star-shaped cells that doctors call astrocytes, which support the nerve cells in the brain.
ajmc.com
Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant Shows Minimal OS, PFS Benefits in MM
Although allogenic stem cell transplant is increasingly used to treat multiple myeloma (MM) and other hematological conditions, there have been mixed efficacy results in the context of MM. Most patients with multiple myeloma (MM) did not significantly benefit from treatment with allogeneic stem cell transplant (allo-SCT) in a study presented...
