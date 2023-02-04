Read full article on original website
Related
Experts learn how brushing your teeth affects your brain
Looking after your teeth also takes care of the brain, experts have found. Researchers learnt that adults genetically prone to poor oral health may be more likely to show signs of declining brain well-being than those with healthy teeth and gums. And early treatment of dental issues may lead to significant brain health benefits, according to the findings.Previous studies have shown that gum disease, missing teeth and other signs of poor oral health, as well as poor brushing habits and lack of plaque removal, increase the risk of a stroke.Research has also found that gum disease and other oral...
infomeddnews.com
Taking Care of Your Teeth and Mouth
If you want to have healthy and strong teeth and gums it is important to take care of your teeth. Strong teeth and gums are important for more than being able to chew and enjoy food. They are important for a healthy smile as well as for speech. Keeping your teeth in their best condition is vital for your overall physical health as well as your mental health. Below we discuss how to clean teeth and how to ensure that your teeth and gums are healthy.
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
verywellhealth.com
What Is the Golo Diet?
The Golo diet is a weight loss diet. People on the Golo diet are encouraged to restrict calories to 1,300 to 1,500 per day and eat nutritionally-dense whole foods while avoiding processed foods and adding 15 minutes of daily exercise to their lifestyle. Part of the diet also includes taking a nutritional supplement called Release made by the diet maker.
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
I’m a dentist — here are 3 things you’re doing that’s ruining your teeth
Each dentist has their own floss-ophy. Wei Jian, a dentist from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, took to TikTok to share the three common habits people make that could actually ruin their teeth. Jian’s list instructed viewers to nix the nail-biting, throw away their toothpicks and halt any teeth grinding. Jian’s 15-second viral video has already reached over 12,000 views on the social media platform. In the first clip, Jian explained that grinding your teeth can lead to having “flat and sensitive teeth,” which he wrote in white text over photos of people’s affected mouths. Jian then warned TikTokers against using toothpicks, claiming that repeated use...
"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."
Got gastro? Here's why eating bananas helps but drinking flat lemonade might not
Doctors are reportedly concerned about a spike in the number of kids with gastroenteritis – when tummy infections can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal pain, headache and muscle aches. Rotavirus is a common cause of gastroenteritis in children and the reported rotavirus rate in New South Wales so far this year is five times what it usually is. While there’s a lot of gastroenteritis occurring, the good news is the vast majority of cases kids will have an uneventful recovery. Still, parents and carers get a lot of conflicting advice about the food and drinks kids should consume during...
Drinking Lemon Water with Baking Soda for Digestive Health Is Way Overhyped, Says a Dietitian
Baking soda, a.k.a. sodium bicarbonate, is a common baking ingredient because it reacts quickly by producing bubbles when exposed to a liquid and an acid—this is how baking soda leavens foods. “Baking soda is also a key ingredient in many over-the-counter antacids because it’s alkaline; it reduces stomach acid by neutralizing the acid in your gut with its higher—more basic—pH,” says Bianca Tamburello, RDN, a nutrition marketing specialist at FRESH Communications. “This is how antacids, and even baking soda alone, can lessen indigestion and heartburn.”
A Cardiologist Tells Us What To Snack On For A Healthy Heart Over 40: Blueberries, Yogurt, And More
It’s always important to prioritize your heart health, but it becomes increasingly essential as you grow older. This is because aging can lead to changes in your heart that make you more likely to develop issues like heart disease over time. For this...
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
Could vitamins help you avoid diabetes, heart disease? Here's what a Texas State researcher found
Could vitamins like B6, B12 and folate be a key to reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes?. Dr. Jie Zhu, an assistant professor at Texas State University in nutrition in food, found an association between an increased amount of these vitamins and a reduction in metabolic syndrome. The...
CNET
If You're Flossing Your Teeth After Brushing, You're Doing It Wrong
We get it. It's hard to switch up our habits. Especially if we've been doing something a certain way for years. For instance, there's advice that you shouldn't rinse your teeth with water after brushing. And now another new dental hygiene tip that's circulating across TikTok says you should floss your teeth before you brush them.
How Can I Lose Weight Fast Without Diet
Losing weight quickly without dieting is a goal that many people have. However, the key to weight loss is to create a calorie deficit, which means consuming fewer calories than what your body burns. This can be achieved through dieting or through changes in lifestyle habits. While dieting may be a quick fix, it is not a sustainable solution, and once you stop, the weight will come back. Instead, incorporating healthy lifestyle habits can help you lose weight faster and keep it off for good.
Supplement Your Dental Care Routine
(NAPSI)—Brushing and flossing are the main tricks of the trade for maintaining a healthy smile, but if you want to expand your dental health from the inside out, you may want to consider nutritional supplements. “Most people can obtain all the necessary vitamins and minerals from a balanced diet,...
US News and World Report
AHA News: Indigenous Populations May Have Higher Stroke Risk
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- In highly developed countries, Indigenous populations may have a higher rate of stroke, according to new research that highlights a dire need for more data and well-designed studies. Each year, nearly 12 million people worldwide have a stroke, which takes place...
US News and World Report
What Is Coronary Heart Disease?
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- That seemingly sudden heart attack? It may have been triggered by underlying coronary heart disease. Heart attack is a big event, but for some it might be the first sign of a problem that has been building for quite some time. Coronary heart...
Diet and hypertension
February is American Heart Month. This means it is a great time to adopt lasting heart-healthy habits. High Blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease and stroke (the leading causes of death in the United States). The Centers for Disease Control estimates tens of millions of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, and many do not have it under control. Unfortunately, high blood pressure has no symptoms and is identified when your blood pressure is measured. High blood pressure can happen at...
Is Coffee Bad For Kids? A Nurse And Dietician Explain
Coffee has been linked to health benefits in adults, but it may be more dangerous for children. So is coffee bad for kids? It’s still unclear how caffeine, a stimulant and the active ingredient in coffee and most energy drinks, impacts developing brains. “I don’t see any reason that...
Eat more chocolate, take more naps and gorge on dandelion leaves
In yesterday's Daily Mail, mind specialist Dr Richard Restak explored the importance of keeping memories alive in order to ward off the threat of dementia in old age.
Comments / 0