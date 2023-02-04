It looks like the ex to shunned former ABC News anchor TJ Holmes has moved on from the scandal that rocked her family last November. In exclusive photos obtained by Page Six, Marilee Fiebig is seen without her wedding ring and carrying a bouquet of roses similar to the ones she held the day she wed Holmes, who was recently fired from his post on Good Morning America after it was revealed that he was having an affair with his co-anchor, Amy Robach.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO