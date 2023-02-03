ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

City officials combat illegal marijuana sellers with a new tactic

For months, city and state officials have struggled to snuff out the illegal sales of marijuana taking place across the city. A recent crackdown has had limited impact, so authorities are now turning to a new tool: threatening businesses with eviction. What You Need To Know. City and state officials...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Dozens of students compete in NYC Braille Challenge

Amina Orzueva was warming up up her fingers in the hopes of taking first place in the NYC Braille Challenge. The annual competition, which is in its eighth year, puts dozens of braille users to the test. Organizers said around 50 students took part this year in the NYC Braille...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Doris Lango-Leak

Doris Lango-Leak described the African Burial Ground in Lower Manhattan as a “Mecca” for the city’s African American community. “This is not just a history course but something they can relate to and the history of America,” she said. Lango-Leak is a National Park Service volunteer...
MANHATTAN, NY

