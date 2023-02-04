Read full article on original website
Lady Chiefs and Pirates victorious; 7th-grade Lady Tigers win OHC title – Weekend basketball results
Area high school and middle school basketball teams were in action over the weekend. Bellefontaine beat Rutherford B. Hayes 59-48. Quinlan Zedeker recorded 27 points, 3 assists, and 4 steals, Tiffany Boop tallied 14 points, 7 boards, and 6 steals, Alexza Clifton added 6 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals, and Lexi Robinson and Parker Penhorwood both chipped in with 6 points.
BMS girls wrestling place 4th at Jr. Warehouse Tire Final Finale
The Bellefontaine Middle School girls’ wrestling team made the long trip to the Junior Warehouse Tire Final Finale Sunday at Alexander High School. The Lady Chiefs scored 103 points to finish in 4th place out of 18 schools. Karsyn Newkirk (116) placed 1st, going 5-0 on the day with...
V-Teck tournament basketball schedule
High school tournament basketball is right around the corner with some area teams competing as early as Thursday. Here is the schedule of tournament games that we will be covering:. Saturday, February 11. West Liberty-Salem girls vs. Dixie at Covington High School on 98.3 WPKO at 11 a.m. Urbana girls...
Neer; Harrison selected as WL-S Seniors of the Month
Key Club, Link Crew, Calc Club, Quick Recall, Spanish Club, NHS, Soccer, and Softball. I would have a field day at the park. Helping out with Youth Soccer Camp before each season. People who have been an inspiration to me include:. My parents, my Pastor and his wife, and my...
6th graders recognized for leadership
Nearly a dozen Bellefontaine Middle School 6th-graders were recognized for their outstanding leadership skills this week. The students were presented with stars for their leadership. 6th-grade teachers chose the following students:. Nasir Manley. Rylyn Hoskins-Rose. Christian Bollack. Raya Rank. Boston Coons. Jordan VomBaur. Andrew Myers. Mylez Anderson. Chevelle Organ. Leave...
Russells Point Village Council Recap
The Russells Point Village council handled a light agenda at their meeting in council chambers last night. Village Police Chief Joe Freyhof presented the council with a report detailing his department’s activity for 2022. The department handled 6,721 calls for service which was down approximately 1,000 from 2021. Freyhof attributed this drop to staffing issues.
5 OVI arrests logged over the weekend in Bellefontaine
Bellefontaine Police were busy over the weekend nabbing five drunk drivers. Taylor Littler of Kenton was picked up Saturday morning. Officers could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her vehicle. Her eyes were bloodshot and glossy. She refused field sobriety tests and a breath test. She...
Large power outage reported Saturday afternoon
Several homes lost power early Saturday afternoon. AES reports that 99% of their customers now have power in Logan County with only a few customers still awaiting restoration. The Logan County Electric Cooperative had the biggest outage with nearly 2,000 customers being without power Saturday afternoon. According to the Co...
Jeffersonville woman arrested on felony drug charge; meth recovered
A Jeffersonville woman was arrested on a felony drug charge Sunday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office stopped Amber Heilman, 36, for no functional headlights. She seemed very anxious and was making quick movements. Heilman was asked to step out of...
