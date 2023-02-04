Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: David Allen “Dave” Parker
David Allen “Dave” Parker, 61, of Long Branch in Cherokee, N.C., passed away following an extended illness on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 while among family at the Cherokee Indian Hospital. Dave was the son to the late James Robert Parker and Linda (Stone) Parker. He was employed in...
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
theonefeather.com
OBITUARY: Linda Carol Crowe
Linda Carol Crowe, 71 years of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. She was born on Thursday, July 12, 1951, in Cherokee, the daughter of Richard Crowe “G-pa Geet” and Berdina Powell “Granny Birdie”. She was a manager for McDonalds in Cherokee and...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction
Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
tribpapers.com
Train Depot is Site of Final Filming Day
Hendersonville – Hollywood came to Hendersonville all day on Friday, Jan. 27 as the month-long filming of A Biltmore Christmas concluded with scenes shot at the Historic Train Depot near Historic Seventh Avenue. The family film A Biltmore Christmas co-stars Bethany “Joy” Lenz (Good Sam) and Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder...
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp Reviews
North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Fentanyl test strips
In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
FOX Carolina
GA man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in NC, district attorney says
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking meth in Western North Carolina, according to district attorney Dena J. King. Documents filed with court said 34-year-old Brandon Todd O’Dell of Hiawassee, Ga conspired with other...
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
WLOS.com
Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
WHKP 107.7 FM
DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE
Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
wnctimes.com
WYFF4.com
Complaints about heavy traffic at North Carolina home leads to drug charges, deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A complaint about heavy traffic at a North Carolina home has led to a drug house being closed and a man behind bars, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Harris Street after...
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: For restaurant and bar owners enduring break-ins, downtown has become ‘like the Wild West’
A spate of downtown break-ins has restaurateur William Dissen and bar owner Chris Faber wondering about the future of Asheville. Dissen, owner of the Marketplace Restaurant on Wall Street the past 14 years, said the thief who broke in early on the morning of Jan. 25 wasn’t able to steal much, but he caused a lot of damage — tens of thousands of dollars in damage that caused the restaurant to close for the better part of a week. The man kicked in a glass kitchen door and “wreaked havoc,” Dissen said.
WYFF4.com
WLOS.com
Tax filing season: Help available for Western North Carolina residents
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for tax filing season, free tax assistance is being offered in Western North Carolina. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in cooperation with the IRS, NC Department of Revenue, Buncombe County Library System, and Council on Aging, Inc. will be offering tax preparations for low and moderate income tax payers, as well as elderly and disabled people in need of help.
OnlyInYourState
Spend The Night In An Historic Train With Accomodations Near This Little-Known Historic North Carolina Railway Grade
Saluda, North Carolina, offers residents and guests ample opportunities to enjoy its charm, from historic downtown shopping and dining to exploring nature along the winding Green River, or biking the challenging mountain roads. And while there is a lot to experience here, be sure to immerse yourself in the town’s interesting railroad history, by staying in a bright red historic train car with overnight accommodations and learning about the Saluda Grade at the Saluda Historic Depot.
FOX Carolina
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
