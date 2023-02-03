Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy Performance vs Fidelity Mode – Which is Better?
Hogwarts Legacy is a wizarding open-world RPG. In Hogwarts Legacy, you can customize your appearance and your wand. Developer Avalanche Software has also added several graphical options for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for players to choose them. Picking the correct graphics mode for you can be challenging; in this guide, we'll break down which is best; Performance mode or Fidelity Mode.
How to unlock Witcher’s Silver Sword for free in Fortnite
Fortnite players now have the ability to unlock the famed Geralt of Rivia, and players who want to go the extra mile can get some free cosmetics along with him. Epic Games unveiled the School of Llama, and completing the quests there will reward players with the Witcher's Silver Sword free of charge.
Best locations to find & destroy Slurp Barrels in Fortnite
Slurp Barrels are the easiest items to replenish your Health or Shield among other consumables like the Shield Potions, Slurp Juice, Slap Juice and more. The new update in Fortnite brings a set of quests and one of them involves destroying Slurp Barrels. Here is how you can find and destroy Slurp Barrels in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
How to get Sailor Certificate in Pixel Piece – Roblox
Roblox ARPG Pixel Piece takes its inspiration from the classic pirate-themed anime title One Piece. It’s a game of exploration and fast-paced combat, as you level up your character to improve their combat skills so that you can sail to new islands and take on even bigger, more lucrative mobs and bosses. You’ll also be completing quests and gaining powerful fruits and other items to help your development, which includes becoming a Marine. Below we’ll explain how to get the Sailor Certificate in Pixel Piece so you can do just that.
How to connect the junctions in Dune-Entombed Fecundity Part II – Genshin Impact
The Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II is a Genshin Impact World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain. Once you've proceeded deeper into the tunnel, you must connect the junctions by solving a puzzle inside the room. If you're stuck in this part, follow the steps below to solve the...
How to Look for the passage to proceed in Genshin Impact
The Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II is a Genshin Impact World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain, which involves powering up the Ruin Golem northeast of the Desert of Hadramaveth. Once you've entered the door inside the cave, you need to solve a puzzle to find a passage to continue your exploration.
How to get the Gohan Beast spray in Fortnite
Dragon Ball Z is a popular anime franchise that has made its way into the Fortnite battle royale. After Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, players are thrilled to have Goku's son, Gohan, as a skin in Fortnite. Along with the Gohan and Piccolo skin, players can also earn two free sprays, including the Gohan Beast Spray, by completing one of the weekly challenges. Here's how to get the Gohan Beast Spray in Fortnite.
How to get the Swift Lovebird mount in World of Warcraft
Love is in the air in World of Warcraft, and Blizzard has brought back the annual Valentine's Day event that gives player the chance to unlock all sorts of goodies. Once such thing players might want to get their hands on is the Swift Lovebird mount, and the process might be a long one, but it's very doable.
How to hire NPC characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
In Fortnite, NPCs are scattered throughout the map in different locations. These NPCs can be hired as additional support. Since Fortnite involves a lot of gunfights and combat, it might be a little difficult to tackle your enemies, especially in solo game modes. This is where the NPCs play a significant role. Although there are 19 NPCs on the map only eight can be hired as your teammate. Here are all the eight NPCs and their location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Genshin Impact Starlit Sky web event guide
Starlit Sky is a Genshin Impact web event that runs from February 5, 2023, to February 11, 2023, and is open to all players Adventure Rank 10 and above. During the event, you can collect 11 Lantern Rite-themed cards to obtain Primogems and enter a raffle draw for coveted real-life rewards.
How to get the Puggy Hat, Cape, and Scarf in Pixel Piece – Roblox
In Roblox Pixel Piece, players visit various islands to fight different enemies and earn unique rewards. The Puggy Hat, Puggy Cape, and Puggy Scarf are three rewards players can earn by defeating one of the bosses. Players need to know where to find this boss and how to get these rewards. Here's how to get Puggy Hat, Cape, and Scarf in Roblox Pixel Piece.
Where to find all Safhe Shatranj Chess Pieces in Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact uses chess pieces as common motifs, and you'll find one instance of this while exploring the giant chessboard in Safhe Shatranj. The missing pieces in the area can be filled with Chess Pieces modeled after key locations in Sumeru's desert region. Collecting all five can be used to unlock a World Quest called Apocalypse Lost, as well as a giant chessboard puzzle.
Fire Emblem Engage Cheats – How to use Cheats in FEE
It’s no secret that Fire Emblem: Engage is a challenging game, even compared to its predecessors. Even if the game gives you a ton of opportunities to grow your units, playing at higher difficulties and in Naga-forbidden Classic mode is enough to make some players frustrated. Perhaps even frustrated enough to “cheat.” But is this possible in Fire Emblem: Engage?
How to counter Kamehameha and Deku’s Smash in Fortnite
In Fortnite, players get to use various mythic weapons to get an edge over opponents in combat. Deku's Smash and Goku's Kamehameha are now available in the game, and these two anime mythics can be difficult to defend against. However, players can use a few items to defend against and counter these mythics tactically. Here's how to counter Deku's Smash and Kamehameha in Fortnite.
How to Activate the giant machine’s energy system in Genshin Impact
The Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II is a Genshin Impact World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain, which starts by exploring the giant Ruin Golem northeast of the Desert of Hadramaveth. Once you've found a way inside the machine, you need to activate its energy system. To do so,...
Respawn settles Legend debate in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is on the horizon, and players can look forward to many changes coming to the game. One of the highlights of the official announcement revolves around no new Legend being added in the upcoming season. Instead, the existing Legends will be adjusted with a rework for the entire class system. Here's what players need to know about these upcoming changes in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry.
Combat Warriors Codes (February 2023)
Grab your weapon and stand your ground in Combat Warriors. Choose your server and clan and fight together or die alone. Watch out as danger will come from all around you. Equip the best weapons you have and survive long enough until you can afford better ones. Use these Combat...
How to get Fishman Karate in Pixel Piece – Roblox
Pixel Piece offers various ways to play the game, so you're free to choose the style that suits you the best. One is Fishman Karate, an excellent choice if you've selected to play as Fishman. You must play as Fishman to be able to learn this fighting style. Here's how to get Fishman Karate in Pixel Piece so you can become one of the best fighters in the game!
How to change your hair and character features in Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy has a stunning character creation that allows you to personalize your witch or wizard the way you like, from their hair to their voice. However, if you're not happy with what you initially created at the start of the game, you can always change things up once in a while. You can change your hairstyle and extra facial features whenever you like; you'll just have to make a quick trip to Hogsmeade.
Destiny 2 Close Encounters Medal – Best Shotgun and Advice
Destiny 2 has plenty of combat medals and achievements to be earned. Some medals are harder to get than others. The Close Encounters Medal is a tough and frustrating one that usually stands in the way of the Deadeye Seal. To get this medal, you have to defeat two opponents at close range with a shotgun without switching weapons or reloading. However, it isn't that straightforward. Read more below to find out why.
