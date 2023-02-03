Roblox ARPG Pixel Piece takes its inspiration from the classic pirate-themed anime title One Piece. It’s a game of exploration and fast-paced combat, as you level up your character to improve their combat skills so that you can sail to new islands and take on even bigger, more lucrative mobs and bosses. You’ll also be completing quests and gaining powerful fruits and other items to help your development, which includes becoming a Marine. Below we’ll explain how to get the Sailor Certificate in Pixel Piece so you can do just that.

