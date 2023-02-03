Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
How to unlock Witcher’s Silver Sword for free in Fortnite
Fortnite players now have the ability to unlock the famed Geralt of Rivia, and players who want to go the extra mile can get some free cosmetics along with him. Epic Games unveiled the School of Llama, and completing the quests there will reward players with the Witcher's Silver Sword free of charge.
progameguides.com
Dwarf Fortress update adds huge feature, temporarily breaks the game
Dwarf Fortress, the cult hit that became a surprise success in late 2022, has just release an update adding one of the most requested additions to the premium Steam version. Arena Mode, a sandbox game mode that allows you to pit creatures against each other in a battle arena, was added in the v50.06 patch on February 7.
progameguides.com
What are Ancient Scrolls for in Dark and Darker?
While dungeon diving in Dark and Darker, you will come across various loot. These range from weapons and gear to keep you alive to items you can sell for gold. One item that you may discover is an Ancient Scroll. This may leave you wondering what Ancient Scrolls do in Dark and Darker.
progameguides.com
Hogwarts Legacy Performance vs Fidelity Mode – Which is Better?
Hogwarts Legacy is a wizarding open-world RPG. In Hogwarts Legacy, you can customize your appearance and your wand. Developer Avalanche Software has also added several graphical options for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for players to choose them. Picking the correct graphics mode for you can be challenging; in this guide, we'll break down which is best; Performance mode or Fidelity Mode.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact For Her Judgement Reaches to the Skies… World Quest guide – Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters…
For Her Judgement Reaches to the Skies... is the final World Quest in the Genshin Impact series called Her Foes Rage Like Great Waters... In this segment of Jeht's tragic story, you must bring an end to Babel's schemes, whatever the cost. This quest unlocks immediately after completing Make Bright the Arrows, Gather the Shields…
progameguides.com
Minecraft All the Mods 8 Full Mod List
With each Minecraft update, you have lots of mods available to try. Sometimes it's hard to keep track of them as there are so many of them. But thanks to some intelligent people, there are Minecraft mod packs where you have everything you need in one place. One of the best packs is All the Mods 8, which contains hundreds of Minecraft mods.
progameguides.com
How to Open the door in Dune-Entombed Fecundity Part II – Genshin Impact
The Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II is a Genshin Impact World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain. After obtaining Liloupar's fragment, you need to find a way to open the door. If you're stuck in this part, follow the steps below to solve the puzzle and complete the quest...
progameguides.com
Can you play Fortnite on Mac?
Fortnite players can comfortably play on their PC and console, but when it comes to Mac it can be more difficult to play. After Epic implemented changes in Fortnite intentionally to bypass the App Store payments system, Apple decided to block the game from the App Store. There are ways to enjoy the game even when the game is still blocked. These are the only ways to play Fortnite on Mac at present.
progameguides.com
How to counter Kamehameha and Deku’s Smash in Fortnite
In Fortnite, players get to use various mythic weapons to get an edge over opponents in combat. Deku's Smash and Goku's Kamehameha are now available in the game, and these two anime mythics can be difficult to defend against. However, players can use a few items to defend against and counter these mythics tactically. Here's how to counter Deku's Smash and Kamehameha in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
Best locations to find & destroy Slurp Barrels in Fortnite
Slurp Barrels are the easiest items to replenish your Health or Shield among other consumables like the Shield Potions, Slurp Juice, Slap Juice and more. The new update in Fortnite brings a set of quests and one of them involves destroying Slurp Barrels. Here is how you can find and destroy Slurp Barrels in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
progameguides.com
Type or Die Codes (February 2023)
In Type of Die, you want to build up blocks by typing in as many long-word answers as possible and avoid getting caught by the rising lava. The more blocks you can build and the further you can survive in the competition, the more coins and ranks you will earn to purchase fun new block styles and cosmetics to stand out from the crowd.
progameguides.com
How to get Sailor Certificate in Pixel Piece – Roblox
Roblox ARPG Pixel Piece takes its inspiration from the classic pirate-themed anime title One Piece. It’s a game of exploration and fast-paced combat, as you level up your character to improve their combat skills so that you can sail to new islands and take on even bigger, more lucrative mobs and bosses. You’ll also be completing quests and gaining powerful fruits and other items to help your development, which includes becoming a Marine. Below we’ll explain how to get the Sailor Certificate in Pixel Piece so you can do just that.
progameguides.com
How to get the Swift Lovebird mount in World of Warcraft
Love is in the air in World of Warcraft, and Blizzard has brought back the annual Valentine's Day event that gives player the chance to unlock all sorts of goodies. Once such thing players might want to get their hands on is the Swift Lovebird mount, and the process might be a long one, but it's very doable.
progameguides.com
How to Look for the passage to proceed in Genshin Impact
The Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II is a Genshin Impact World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain, which involves powering up the Ruin Golem northeast of the Desert of Hadramaveth. Once you've entered the door inside the cave, you need to solve a puzzle to find a passage to continue your exploration.
progameguides.com
All pets added with the Adopt Me! Meme update – Roblox
Are you ready to get random? Another week has come and gone, which means it's time for another Adopt Me! update! On February 2, 2023, Adopt Me! released its Meme update, which saw the addition of three new pets, and an entirely new collection of furniture—the Obby Collection. Continue reading the brief guide below for a look at each of the new pets and how you can obtain them.
progameguides.com
How to hire NPC characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
In Fortnite, NPCs are scattered throughout the map in different locations. These NPCs can be hired as additional support. Since Fortnite involves a lot of gunfights and combat, it might be a little difficult to tackle your enemies, especially in solo game modes. This is where the NPCs play a significant role. Although there are 19 NPCs on the map only eight can be hired as your teammate. Here are all the eight NPCs and their location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
progameguides.com
What is Slurp Juice in Fortnite?
In Fortnite, it is common to see certain weapons, equipment, and consumables vaulted due to being overpowered or creating an imbalance in the game of battle royale. However, the developers have decided to unvault Slurp Juice once again and players who missed it will find this favorable. Here is all you need to know about Slurp Juice in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
Earthscape Tycoon Codes (February 2023)
In Earthscape Tycoon, you can set up your own high-tech military base, then use the armory you’ve created to take on your rivals in nearby bases! Set up your droppers tycoon-style to get your income coming in, then equip your favorite weapon and armor set, spawn your favorite vehicle, and go out into the world to explore and do battle with your neighbors!
progameguides.com
How to get the Gohan Beast spray in Fortnite
Dragon Ball Z is a popular anime franchise that has made its way into the Fortnite battle royale. After Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, players are thrilled to have Goku's son, Gohan, as a skin in Fortnite. Along with the Gohan and Piccolo skin, players can also earn two free sprays, including the Gohan Beast Spray, by completing one of the weekly challenges. Here's how to get the Gohan Beast Spray in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
Olaf and Mirabel to arrive later this month in Dreamlight Valley’s Update Three
Dreamlight Valley's Twitter account continues to give a little, then a lot in sporadic fashion. Today was one of those days when fans received clear and welcome news. After tweeting out an announcement of an announcement in nothing but emojis, Disney Dreamlight Valley officially announced that the game would receive a third update on February 16 that will bring Mirabel and her Casita, Olaf, house customization options, and more.
Comments / 0