Utah State

People Used To Flock To This Tiny Utah Town To Mine Silver In Sandstone

There are small towns all around Utah with a unique history but one that is often forgotten is the history of Silver Reef. In the late 1800s, people flocked to this mining town to strike it rich. Unfortunately, however, this wealth didn’t last long and today, Silver Reef is a ghost town with a few attractions that are certainly worth checking out.
POP QUIZ: How Utah Are You?

Whether you just moved here, or you family has lived here for generations! Let's find out JUST HOW UTAH YOU TRULY ARE!. 1. Been to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. 2. Eaten Green Jell-O with carrots in it. 3. Been to Brian Head. 4. Been to a Utah Jazz...
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – February 3, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – February 3, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
So Many Utah Kids Are Suffering From Hunger Each Day

Most people in Utah seem to live comfortable lives where they have a place to live and food to eat. It is well known that there are a large number of homeless people in the state who are trying to exist without a home or food. They are having to beg for food to sustain themselves. It is not an easy life to be homeless. Food is essential to life.
Utah outlaws gunpowder as a headache cure

I've heard of some strange laws that are still on the books across this land so I did some digging to see what odd laws are on the books in Utah. You may enjoy knowing it is illegal to cause a catastrophe. While you'd expect explosions, fire or poison gases to be forbidden, causing an avalanche is against the law too. Think about that when you decide to ski out of bounds into the backcountry.
Astro Burgers Is A Good Place To Have Hamburgers and More

The locally owned charbroiled hamburger restaurant, Astro Burgers, was started by Greek immigrants, John and Soula Lyhnakis. They learned the business of running restaurants while living in Los Angeles, California. They moved to Utah in 1982 and opened the first Astro Burgers with John's cousin, Angelo Tsoutsounakis.
The Best 08 Places to Live in Utah for Families

With towering mountains, sparkling lakes, and a plethora of outdoor activities to indulge in, Utah is an adventure lover’s haven. Best Places to Live in Utah: This western landlocked state also has a vibrant culinary scene, vast national parks, impressive museums, and top-rated schools, making it a great place to raise a family.
Utah's recent air quality 'some of the worst in the nation'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah State University professor said Utah's recent air quality has been "some of the worst air in the nation." Sunday's snow storm helped clear some of the nasty winter inversion present in the valley this past week. Associate Research Professor Randy Martin with...
Biggest one-day snowfalls recorded in Utah history

(Stacker) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
How Should Utah Spend $3 Billion?

Despite a $192 million income tax cut, the State of Utah expects its current 2023 fiscal year ending in June to result in a $3.3 billion budget surplus. What should the state’s priorities be, and how should our legislature spend the money?. Four Southern Utah legislators, Sen. Don Ipson,...
Winter blues: light therapy and lifestyle changes can help

SALT LAKE CITY – With the chilly weather and the shorter days, many people are prone to experience the winter blues. In the latest Let’s Get Moving with Maria podcast episode, host Maria Shilaos spoke with Dr. Jason Hunziker from the Huntsman Mental Health Institute about ways people can overcome the winter blues.
Mother of three recalls horrors of homelessness

LOGAN, Utah — Krystina James’ path to homelessness started long before the eviction. A Cache Valley native, she was quick to settle in the area after graduating high school and completing basic training for the Army National Guard. She found someone, fell in love and got married. She said it was during her pregnancy when...
Lien: Stop Policing Utah Teachers

A bill introduced in the 2023 Utah Legislative Session will continue to censor curriculum. S.B. 55 will require that all teaching materials are posted online, reviewed by parents and voted on in a public meeting. This bill hurts Utah educators, placing them under a microscope that hinders constitutionally granted free...
Grim tally: A look at each of Utah's homicide victims of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — There were 78 homicides in Utah during 2022, which is down from 95 homicides in 2021 and the lowest number in four years, according to KSL.com statistics. For more details, click here. Here is a look at each of the Utah homicide victims and how...
