Tim McDermott accepts Philadelphia Union honor, speaks after Philadelphia Sports Writers Association banquet

Super Bowl Sunday means late start for some Philadelphia-area schools
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday is just six days away and the excitement is building in Arizona and in the Delaware Valley. It will be an intense game, to say the least, that will run late.It may be a little hard for the youngest Eagles fans to get up on Monday morning, and now, some area school districts are making adjustments ahead of the Super Bowl.Thousands of students in districts on both sides of the Delaware River know they get to sleep in a little bit next Monday, and it's all for the Birds."There's a real, powerful...
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Eagles fan’s amazing sand sculpture on NJ beach for Super Bowl
When Brendan Schaffer isn’t working at Wildwood Public School District (or maybe even when he is) he’s dreaming about another Philadelphia Eagles Lombardi trophy. His team won their first-ever Super Bowl in 2018 and he’s dreaming of another parade. The New Jersey man recently traveled to Cove...
Sand sculpture at Jersey Shore shows love for Super Bowl-bound Eagles
There is no denying the passion of Philadelphia Eagles fans. That passion flows from the city, across the Delaware River and into South Jersey. Sorry North Jersey Giants fans, half the state flies the Eagles flag proudly. And after kicking their New York nemesis back to the swamps of the...
Jenkintown Crossing Guard Cannot Mask Her Fandom for the Phila. Eagles
A Jenkintown crossing guard is giving a whole new meaning to the “Go Birds!” slogan. Shauna Rivera is on crosswalk duty at West Avenue, but she wants to bring some feathery fun while also keeping the streets safe.
Philadelphia Eagles Player Visits Quakertown Elementary Schools, Talks Football With Students
A member of the Philadelphia Eagles recently made a visit to several schools in the Bucks County area, where he talked sports with students. Rose Itzcovitz wrote about the recent visit for WFMZ-69 News.
ASU student from Delco gives ‘tips’ to would-be pole-climbers in Phoenix
Grace Del Pizzo’s viral video pokes fun at Eagles fans. The ASU student and Delaware County native (jokingly) shares the best poles to climb at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.
Eagles fans will have plenty of flight options for Super Bowl LVII from PHL
‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’ Thanks to Upper Darby’s Bobby Mansure
With the Philadelphia Eagles heading to their fourth Super Bowl, “Fly, Eagles, Fly” is once again being sung loud and proud in our Delaware County communities. You can thank Upper Darby native Bobby Mansure and Brian Saunders for the version we all sing today, writes Kevin Tustin in a Jan. 25, 2018 Daily Times article.
