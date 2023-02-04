$45 million insurance incentive plan approved by Legislature to end special session [The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.]

Read full article on original website
La. passes 'tourniquet' to stop bleeding in insurance crisis
"Every day someone is telling me they're on the verge (of losing homes). I truly believe if we don't do this, thousands of homeowners will lose their homes – turn in their keys." Louisiana Insurance Commissioner. Louisiana's Legislature. passed a bill Friday to inject. $45 million. into an incentive...
The Most Unique and Weirdest Things You Only See in Louisiana
For those of us who have grown up here in the Bayou State, we might all be somewhat guilty of not fully appreciating what we get to see only a daily basis. Maybe we have never realized just how unique our state and lifestyle truly is. But, those who have...
Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill
BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
Shades of Success: Calendar honors 12 outstanding women of color with La. ties
Doctors, lawyers, business owners, other professionals, their dozen faces and stories all grace the pages of the brand-new “Shades of Success” Calendar. The project of a group of the area's Black journalists associated with V Squared Visuals LLC, the calendar honors the accomplishments of Louisiana-connected women of color from various professions. The 12 women also will be honored at a banquet later this month in Gonzales.
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on...
Louisiana's climate action plan sees billions pledged to reduce emissions after first year
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) The first year of Louisiana's Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 was marked by industry commitments to spend billions on facilities to help the state meet that goal, according to the report approved last week by Gov. Climate...
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
4-H District Livestock Show 2023
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Nightside Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. $45M insurance incentive legislation heads to governor’s desk. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST. |. On Friday, Feb. 3, lawmakers passed two bills on the appropriation of $45 million...
The Dan Bongino Show Asks Moon Griffon to Guest Host
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - "The Voice of Louisiana" will be heard across the country once again as Moon Griffon will guest host The Dan Bongino Show on Monday, February 6th. "I got the call this morning and I told them 'I'm ready,'" says Moon Griffon. I always appreciate the opportunity to guest host for Dan and I'm so thankful they called me."
Special session on insurance wraps up after lawmakers gave final approval to incentives for insurers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana lawmakers ended a special session on Friday (Feb. 3) that was focused on the state’s insurance crisis. Lawmakers gave final approval to House bills 1 and 2. HB 1 places $45 million into a state fund to incentivize insurance companies to write policies in...
Op-Ed: Louisiana’s success hinges on reforming state income taxes
The Pelican State has tremendous opportunity and potential. It’s got a diverse culture, renowned festivals, terrific people, and, of course, delicious food. Yet the burdensome and complicated tax code continues to hold it back from becoming what should be an economic powerhouse. The big first step to propel the state forward should be flattening state income taxes, until ultimately eliminating them. It’s no coincidence that Florida and Texas – which...
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
Is manglier tea really a cure-all? Curious Louisiana digs into age-old south Louisiana remedy
The groundsel bush, known in French as manglier, is probably flourishing somewhere not far from your backyard. The unassuming shrub is ubiquitous from here to Houston and can be found along fence lines, railroad tracks and road sides. When you see its white or light gold blooms in the fall, make a note of it.
Florida moves forward on marijuana licenses
Fort Myers Florida Weekly (FL) health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced last week by Gov. An emergency rule about the licenses generated an immediate buzz in the cannabis industry, as the number of licenses in the state will double. The rule came more than six years after.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
Why Louisiana’s Agriculture Commissioner is urging you to check for standing water in your yard
On WWL First News with Tommy Tucker this week, Louisiana’s Commissioner for the Department of Agriculture and Forestry told Tucker now is the time to check and prepare for the pervasive pest problem of termites.
Is there a solution to Louisiana's skyrocketing homeowners insurance?
The State of Louisiana is dealing with an insurance crisis after a series of serious hurricanes struck the state in recent years. What can be done?
Unmet Needs: Critics Cite Failures in Health Care for Vulnerable Foster Children
Need Help? If you or someone you know is in a crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. One night last month, a 9-year-old boy who had autism and talked about killing himself was among about 70 foster care children and youth under state supervision sleeping in hotels across.
How Louisiana high school principals, LHSAA got on same page to decide playoff system
A meeting of about 200 Louisiana principals held prior to last week’s LHSAA annual convention helped set the path for one of the most congenial conventions in recent years, according several principals and the LHSAA. The pre-convention meeting were pulled together by a group of principals, including Northwood's Shannon...
