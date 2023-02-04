Daily Messenger (Canandaigua, NY) As for replacement and market value, policygenius.com explains it this way, "Although the vast majority of property owners have homeowners insurance, almost half of them mistakenly think the amount of homeowners insurance they need is based on the market value of their home. Basing your home's coverage limits on its market value can lead you to being over insured and paying too much for coverage or being underinsured and not having high enough policy limits to pay out for a full rebuild in the event of a disaster."

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO