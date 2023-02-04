Read full article on original website
Researchers at Hangzhou Normal University Release New Data on Crop Insurance (Effect of Insurance Subsidies on Agricultural Land-Use): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Data detailed on crop insurance have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper investigates the effect of crop insurance-subsidies on agricultural land-use allocation.”. Funders for this research include. Hangzhou Normal University. . Our news journalists obtained a quote from the...
Consider all factors in homeowners insurance
Daily Messenger (Canandaigua, NY) As for replacement and market value, policygenius.com explains it this way, "Although the vast majority of property owners have homeowners insurance, almost half of them mistakenly think the amount of homeowners insurance they need is based on the market value of their home. Basing your home's coverage limits on its market value can lead you to being over insured and paying too much for coverage or being underinsured and not having high enough policy limits to pay out for a full rebuild in the event of a disaster."
10 Certifications That Can Boost Your Salary
In a competitive job market and with increasing layoffs -- especially in the tech sector -- every differentiator can make a huge impact. One way to go about this is getting a professional...
How One Youth Agriculture Program Is Solving Its Community's Expensive Egg Problem
"Young people's voices and lived experiences need to be at the center of the solutions."
marketplace.org
The Census of Agriculture: what it’s for, why it matters
Monday was the last day for farmers and ranchers to respond to the USDA’s 2022 Census of Agriculture. The federal government launched the survey in 1840, when most American citizens tended farms or ranches. Now, the Department of Agriculture sends it out every five years and gets back a snapshot of the industry.
US Mutual P&C Sector Has Difficult 2022, But Is Well Capitalized To Stay The Course says ALIRT Insurance Research
In its recent release, ALIRT discusses the financial performance of mutual insurers in the. property & casualty market. /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual insurers remain a vital sector of the the. U.S. Property & Casualty market according to a recent report by. ALIRT Insurance Research. . Ranging from small regional insurers to...
Alegeus and The Difference Card Extend Partnership to Provide Impactful and Cost-Effective Benefits to Employers and Employees
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the market leader inhealthcare payment solutions, today announced it has extended its partnership with The Difference Card, an innovative benefits provider delivering custom and cost-effective health insurance solutions for organizations across the. U.S. A long-time. Alegeus. partner, The Difference Card is a healthcare disruptor whose mission is...
LenderDock Partners with Neptune Flood Insurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online. policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, announced a new partnership with. Neptune Flood Insurance. . "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnered with Neptune Flood and supporting their team's goal of streamlining operational processes in order to optimize their...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) (Date of earliest event reported) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-32195 80-0873306. 6620 West Broad Street. ,. Richmond, VA. 23230. (Address of principal executive offices) (. Zip Code. ) (804)281-6000. (Registrant's...
Risk reports mirror outcomes of Allianz Motor Day: more green initiatives needed to solve climate change
The same survey, however, showed that only 44 percent of respondents believe electric vehicles are more sustainable than cars with combustion engines. "We have clear data in this respect. There is a big overall reduction of CO2 emissions with an electric vehicle compared to a conventional car. The problem is that there's a lot of misleading communication about EV carbon footprints, specifically about the batteries", pointed out Dr.
swineweb.com
Long-Term Trends in Pigs per Litter, By Michael Langemeier Center for Commercial Agriculture Purdue University
Key performance metrics for swine production include feed conversion, litters per sow per year, pigs per litter, and pounds of pork produced per sow per year. All of these metrics have improved dramatically over time. Improvements in production performance are critical to controlling production costs and for the industry to remain competitive in comparison to swine producers in other countries and competing meats. This article examines long-term trends in pigs per litter.
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Tables Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs—Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
Employers added 517,000 jobs in January, astonishing labor market growth
The labor market shattered expectations in January, as the economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4%, a low not seen since May 1969, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "These numbers are a real surprise," said James Knightley, chief international economist for ING. The Federal Reserve has been in an…
Plnar Announces Integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience
The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections." , Senior Vice President of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. AUSTIN, TX. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. February 6, 2023. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading...
BETTER FOR YOU WELLNESS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. , the Company appointed Dr. , CPA, CA,. Ph.D. as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Pratibha offers over 24 years of. diverse professional experience in financial reporting and auditing under GAAP.
Financial Focus: Smart moves for investors after a down 2022
Marshall News Messenger (TX) Many investors were glad to see the end of 2022. But what's ahead this year? And what moves can you make in response to last year's results?. To begin with, here's what happened: 2022 was the worst year for the financial markets since 2008, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping nearly nine percent, the S&P 500 losing more than 19 percent and the technology-heavy Nasdaq falling 33 percent. Several factors contributed to these results, including the moves by the.
crowdfundinsider.com
Supply Chain Firm Wisor AI Raises $8 Million Seed Round
Supply chain startup Wisor AI has raised an $8 million seed round led by Team8. The funding round also included participation from Ocean Azul and Hico Investment Group, as well as pre-seed investors fresh.fund, Atooro Fund, The Dock, Seed IL Ventures, and Izaki Ventures. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in...
satnews.com
Astrocast and Digitanimal ‘count cattle’ with enhanced global livestock management
Astrocast, a global nanosatellite IoT network operator, and Digitanimal, a smart solutions developer in livestock tracking devices and solutions, have partnered to develop a Satellite IoT (SatIoT) solution. Both companies are collaborating to commercialize an unrivaled tracking device that connects to Astrocast’s global satellite network. The SatIoT-based collar will enable farmers to track livestock remotely. This will allow them to adopt Agriculture 4.0 farming practices as they manage their herds.
Worldwide Insurance Industry Market to 2027 – Players Include Allianz, Berkshire Hathaway, Centene and Metlife
The current report offers a detailed picture of the insurance market. This report further analyzes the market based on insurance type, providing an analysis of life and non-life insurance. In addition, the report also analyzes the distribution channels for the insurance industry. Furthermore, a complete regional analysis of the market is also in the report.
