By 1971, all car lovers knew what the Ford Mustang was, and many had even had the pleasure of riding in one. However, the ones that owned them rose above the basic car buyer because they knew that not every Mustang was meant for the race track. The 302 engine was one of the popular choices because it had decent power and torque and could handle the roads very well. On the other hand, there was the monster 428 Cobra Jet engine that was only meant for one thing, to drag down a quarter-mile track or road. In 1971, another option became available to Ford Mustang lovers. One that offered the best of both worlds because the 351 Boss Mustang could rocket down the straight track or take a cruise through the winding curves of a mountain pass. Let's take a closer look at this 'Stang that was in the middle of the pack but better than both when it came to overall performance.

5 DAYS AGO