Top Speed
Here's Why the Ford Mach-E Is A Real Mustang
The Ford Mustang has had a rich heritage, to say the least, and one of the newest horses to grace the line-up - although slightly different from the classic American muscle car - is quite exhilarating. The Mach-E is all you could want in a Mustang, and then some. Here's everything you need to know to understand just what keeps this model donning the famous name and why it is just as demanding as its car sibling. From the inside out the Mach-E is a purebred stallion, and the title pretty much speaks for itself.
Top Speed
10 Things Everyone Forgets About The 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351
By 1971, all car lovers knew what the Ford Mustang was, and many had even had the pleasure of riding in one. However, the ones that owned them rose above the basic car buyer because they knew that not every Mustang was meant for the race track. The 302 engine was one of the popular choices because it had decent power and torque and could handle the roads very well. On the other hand, there was the monster 428 Cobra Jet engine that was only meant for one thing, to drag down a quarter-mile track or road. In 1971, another option became available to Ford Mustang lovers. One that offered the best of both worlds because the 351 Boss Mustang could rocket down the straight track or take a cruise through the winding curves of a mountain pass. Let's take a closer look at this 'Stang that was in the middle of the pack but better than both when it came to overall performance.
Secret Ford Mustang is getting Ready to Rock
RTR Vehicles is teasing new products based on the 2024 Ford Mustang GT. The company posted a photo of a prototype it has at the shop to work with.
fordauthority.com
Nearly New Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Up For Auction
The Ford F-150 Raptor has been a highly sought-after vehicle for well over a decade at this point, and hasn’t lost any steam in recent years, either. The off-road focused pickup retains its value better than most, and also frequently trades hands via various online auction sites as a true enthusiast vehicle. In recent months, that list includes this Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, as well as this regular 2014 model with just 1,400 miles on the clock. Now, yet another Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor has emerged for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it has just 1,400 original miles, too.
Top Speed
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
Top Speed
What To Expect From The Electric Chevy Corvette
The unthinkable is happening: the era of the V-8 Corvette is coming to an end, and an all-electric future is preparing to replace it. Chevrolet has already made its first steps in that direction with the launch of the Corvette E-Ray - the first hybrid Corvette ever, and by 2035, GM wants its entire lineup to be fully electric, with the Corvette having the same faith. The all-electric Corvette should arrive before the end of the decade, and it will bring new battery technology to improve range, performance, and acceleration.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ford Didn't Want These Original GT Chassis. This Guy Has an 1,100-HP Plan.
Did you know that after 4,038 production versions of the 2005-2006 Ford GT production cars were built, Ford commissioned Mayflower Vehicle Systems in Norwalk, Ohio, to build another batch of the car's aluminum chassis? These "continuation" chassis, built in 2007, were to be used for GT3 and GT1 racing and as replacement parts for heavily crashed race or production cars. The original price for one back then was $80,000 each. Some 15 years later, with the cars no longer being raced in anger much, Ford was eager to unload this bulky inventory at reduced prices. Medical equipment entrepreneur and Ford GT aficionado Fred Calero already owned examples of both latter-day GTs, and he reckoned he'd buy a spare chassis and build himself a GT-based track car, like a few of his neighbors in suburban Detroit's garage-condo/track-club, M1 Concourse.
Lamborghini's LMDh Hybrid Tech Will Influence Future Road-Legal Supercars
Lamborghini's advanced LMDh hybrid technology will soon filter through to its roadgoing supercars, as the Italian manufacturer looks to enter LMDh endurance racing in 2024 at Daytona and Le Mans. CEO Stephan Winkelmann and chief technical officer Rouvan Mohr spoke to Car and Driver at a media roundtable at this year's edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona, and expanded on the timing of Lamborghini's LMDh participation, which neatly coincides with its electrification strategy for its road-legal cars. That includes the reveal of a new plug-in hybrid supercar later this year that is set to replace the Aventador. "For us, [LDMh] is the best opportunity to test materials, and the fact that it's a hybrid is fitting perfectly in our strategy," said Winkelmann.
MotorAuthority
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang honors 100 years of the automotive icon
This year is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Carroll Shelby, the automotive icon who created the Shelby Cobra and launched a performance-car empire. Shelby American is commemorating the occasion with a limited run of special-edition Mustangs. Based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition...
2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage
Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
thetexastasty.com
2023 Ford Mustang GT Review
We recently got our hands on a 2023 Ford Mustang GT and suffice it to say we were impressed. The 2023 Ford Mustang GT 2023 is a fantastic sports car that offers a perfect blend of power and handling. The 5.0-liter V8 engine generates a whopping 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful Mustangs ever made. The car’s suspension system is also top-notch, providing a smooth and comfortable ride while still delivering precise handling and agility. The interior of the Mustang GT is sleek and modern, with comfortable seats, a large touchscreen display, and a host of advanced safety features.
MotorAuthority
Jay Leno checks out a restored Ford Mustang K-Code
Before the Shelbys and Bosses arrived, the Ford Mustang K-Code was the peak of Pony Car performance. On this episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Mustang enthusiast Scott McMullen explains the significance of the K-Code, and shows off this restored first-year example. The K-Code went on sale along with the Mustang...
