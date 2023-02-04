Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin nears Stenmark’s record but says his legacy is safe
(Reuters) – Mikaela Shiffrin is one win away from equalling Ingemar Stenmark’s decades-old mark of 86 World Cup victories but while she may displace the Swedish great in the record books the American said she cannot “surpass his legacy”. Shiffrin’s slalom victory in the Czech resort...
BBC
2023 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships: Will Mikaela Shiffrin star?
Will Mikaela Shiffrin make more history, or could Britain's Dave Ryding steal the show? The Alpine World Ski Championships are upon us - and the BBC has extensive coverage. Courchevel and Meribel will host the event - which runs from 6-19 February - as it returns to the French Alps for the first time since being held in Val d'Isere in 2009.
Runaway bull charges through resort ramming skiers and snowboarders
Nobody was injured, and only a few skis and boards were damaged as the animal charged down the run
US skiers to don climate change-themed race suits at worlds
Looking cool is just the tip of the iceberg for Mikaela Shiffrin, Travis Ganong and the rest of the U.S. ski team when they debut new race suits at the world championships. Even more, they want everyone thinking about climate change. The team’s predominantly blue-and-white suits depict an image of ice chunks floating in the ocean. It’s a concept based on a satellite photo of icebergs breaking due to high temperatures. The suit was designed in collaboration with Kappa, the team’s technical apparel sponsor, and the nonprofit organization Protect Our Winters (POW). The Americans will wear the suits throughout the world championships in Courchevel and Meribel, France, which start Monday with a women’s Alpine combined race and end Feb. 19.
CBC News
Humphries wins bronze behind duo of German sleds at bobsleigh worlds in Switzerland
Germany took first and second in two-woman bobsleigh at the world championships on Saturday in St. Moritz, Switzerland, while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. claimed bronze for her eighth medal in the event. Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig finished their four runs over the two-day event in four minutes, 32.86...
NBC Sports
12-year-old skateboarders earn medals at world championships
At the world skateboarding championships, 12-year-olds Chloe Covell from Australia and Onodera Ginwoo from Japan earned silver and bronze medals, respectively, in Sunday’s street finals. In the women’s event, Covell took silver behind Brazilian 15-year-old Rayssa Leal, who was a silver medalist herself at the Tokyo Games. The...
CBC News
Ramon Zenhaeusern snaps 2-year drought, takes men's World Cup slalom over Ginnis
Ramon Zenhaeusern threw his ski poles in the air Saturday right after finishing the last men's World Cup slalom before the world championships. The Swiss skier had just beaten unheralded AJ Ginnis, who was just as pleased with his second place. Zenhaeusern posted a two-run time of one minute 42.94 seconds, 1.02 ahead of Ginnis, who became the first skier from Greece on a World Cup podium.
CBC News
Canada's Félix Roussel earns short track bronze for 1st individual distance medal
Félix Roussel, who earned his first international speed skating medal in an individual distance on Saturday, continues to learn valuable lessons in his rookie season on the World Cup circuit. Positioned at the back of the five-skater field in the men's 1,000-metre final in Dresden, Germany, he took advantage...
Massive Avalanche Kills Nine
At least nine people have died after a deadly avalanche hit Austria and Italy over the weekend. Before the fatal avalanche struck, heavy snowfall drew skiers to the Alps to spend their weekend on the slopes. While some of the deceased have yet to be identified, officials have announced the...
BBC
British snowboard and freeski championships to be held at Cairngorm
The British snowboard and freeski championships are back after a three year break because of the coronavirus pandemic and are being held in Scotland for the first time in 30 years. X Games medallist Kirsty Muir and World Cup podium athlete Mia Brookes, as well as Billy Morgan, who won...
