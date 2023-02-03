ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
digg.com

The Musicians With The Most Grammy Awards, Ranked

Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammys ever won as she scooped up her 32nd award at this year's ceremony. The Grammy's 65th annual awards ceremony took place on Sunday evening, with Harry Styles, Bonnie Raitt, Samara Joy and Lizzo receiving the night's biggest wins. Serial Grammy-winner Beyoncé took...

