ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

Lax Supreme Court security made leak investigation far more difficult: Report

By Max Thornberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yz4Ml_0kcY1qaz00

L ax security protocols at the Supreme Court , particularly around securing and tracking documents, might have made an investigation into a historic leak last year much harder.

Justices and their aides failed to follow uniform standards for security, according to former court employees who spoke to CNN. Besides justices using personal email addresses for work, there were problems with securing documents destined to be destroyed and using printers that failed to keep logs.

SIX UNANSWERED QUESTIONS AFTER SUPREME COURT RELEASES INCONCLUSIVE DOBBS LEAK REPORT

According to the report, justices struggled to adapt to updated technology , and employees were “nervous” about confronting them about the need to change.

Taken together, the lax security standards and protocols made Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley’s investigation into last year’s leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision much harder to carry out.

Curley noted in her report the court needed to address its “current method of destroying” sensitive documents.

Justices and their aides had “burn bags” to put material that was set to be either shredded or burnt in their chambers. However, without a uniform procedure for using and filling them, practices varied from justice to justice, leaving holes in their security.

Some employees would staple the bags shut before taking them to the basement to have their contents destroyed, according to the report. But others would let them fill up and leave them in the hallways outside justices’ chambers, where they were easily accessible for anyone walking through the building.

While Curley’s report about the leak last May was inconclusive, former employees revealed that the short history of logs on Supreme Court printers would have made tracking down who might have printed out the draft opinion almost impossible by the time the investigation was opened.

Court employees with VPN access could print documents from any computer, making it difficult to track who made copies of documents, a former employee said. One problem Curley highlighted was the low threshold for logs, which only showed the last 60 documents that were printed.

While the initial draft of the Dobbs decision was circulated in February 2022, the document wasn’t leaked until May, long after that threshold was likely reached, leaving investigators without logs to search.

After Curley’s investigation failed to determine who was responsible for the leak, lawmakers are considering taking a look themselves.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) told the Washington Examiner last month he is going to see if there’s anything Congress can do to check on the thoroughness of Curley’s investigation.

"We want to know if there's something we can do to be helpful so they can get to the bottom" of the investigation, Jordan said.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
New York Post

Biden administration tried to hide Chinese spy balloon from American public

President Biden and his administration knew for nearly a week that a Chinese spy balloon was hovering in U.S. airspace — but kept the incursion secret, fearing it would derail Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Republicans expressed “outrage” over the president’s refusal to act. “Communist China’s surveillance balloon violates international law and threatens our homeland,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) told The Post. “It’s an outrage that the Biden Administration spotted this balloon days ago as it was flying over the Aleutian Islands and did nothing about it,” she said. “The president has not...
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

Biden’s sudden call for ‘respect’ is hollow and insulting

“Let’s treat each other with respect.” That was President Joe Biden’s message to Republicans coming out of Thursday’s National Prayer Breakfast, after he delivered remarks such as, “In our politics and in our lives, we too often see each other as opponents and not competitors. We see each other as enemies, not neighbors.” Fine words, but we couldn’t help thinking back to his inauguration. “Let’s start afresh, all of us. Let’s begin to listen to one another again,” he pleaded then. “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire, destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a path...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
273K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy