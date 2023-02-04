ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loomis, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Spring at the end of this Auburn rainbow?

Alan Shuttleworth captured this rainbow late Sunday afternoon at the Elm Street Shopping Center in Auburn. “Rainbows don’t come often in the foothills, and this one was special,” he writes. “Maybe a sign that spring is coming?”
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

These are the food banks in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

John Winston Blodger 7/30/1941 - 1/6/2023

John Winston Blodger, 81 years of age, passed away on January 6th due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. John’s parents were Norwegian immigrants who bought a house in Auburn at the corner of Pleasant and High Streets in 1934. They raised 3 sons, John being the youngest. John’s...
AUBURN, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Honors CHP Officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman With Medal of Valor for Separate Heroic Actions in San Luis Obispo and Marysville

February 6, 2023 - Governor Gavin Newsom has recognized California Highway Patrol officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman for their actions that went above and beyond the call of duty by awarding them with the Governor’s Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor – the highest state award for valor presented to a public safety officer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson

On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
JACKSON, CA
Fox40

1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael

(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

28th annual Home and Landscape Expo being held at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO — The pandemic changed many things including the way we live and work. That's being reflected in the 28th annual Home and Landscape Expo this weekend in Sacramento.The finishing touches were being put on a fountain in the pavilion at Cal Expo."It's gotten bigger," Michael Glassman said. "There's over 800 exhibitors here."Glassman, a landscape architect and designer, was on site surveying his display and others."That's one of the reasons I love this show because I can see new products all the time without having to drive all over Sac," he said.The expo showcases not just outdoor entertainment with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Twin brothers make nationwide journey to raise awareness about the foster care system

SACRAMENTO — Twin brothers who went through the foster care system now have so much love to spread as they set off on a journey nationwide, with a stop in Sacramento.Twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods, from South Carolina, are on their own path to raise awareness about the foster care system. The two were taken from their mom at birth and adopted at age two."We just want to be able to let people know some of the issues kids in foster care are faced with," Davon said at the California State Capitol.They know the pain some go through along...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Granite Bay MAC reviews county height limitation amendment for Project 8 Winery

The Granite Bay Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of a proposed height zoning text amendment (ZTA) during its Thursday meeting. The amendment would allow for a structure for a winery, tasting room or accessory-use restaurant to exceed the height limit of a zone if it is authorized through a conditional use permit process, which would include an analysis of visual impacts including photo simulations, Jennifer Byous, a supervising planner for Placer County, said.
GRANITE BAY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Gold Country Retirement sold

Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue

(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

