Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
After the storm in California, this unemployment aid comes after the stormUSA DiarioCalifornia State
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Spring at the end of this Auburn rainbow?
Alan Shuttleworth captured this rainbow late Sunday afternoon at the Elm Street Shopping Center in Auburn. “Rainbows don’t come often in the foothills, and this one was special,” he writes. “Maybe a sign that spring is coming?”
Rock Creek Elementary School in Auburn set to close due to lack of funding
AUBURN, Calif. — Rock Creek Elementary School in Auburn is set to close by the end of the school year due to a lack of funding. The school closure will mainly impact Hispanic and Latino families in Placer County. Claudia Sanchez, a concerned parent, is fighting to keep the...
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
goldcountrymedia.com
John Winston Blodger 7/30/1941 - 1/6/2023
John Winston Blodger, 81 years of age, passed away on January 6th due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease. John’s parents were Norwegian immigrants who bought a house in Auburn at the corner of Pleasant and High Streets in 1934. They raised 3 sons, John being the youngest. John’s...
City-County homeless agreement status check | Did they meet their 60-day goals?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County and the City of Sacramento entered into a formal agreement back in December to coordinate their efforts in solving the homeless crisis. Both local governing bodies voted to approve the agreement on Dec. 6. In addition to long-term goals, the agreement included several 60-day...
KCRA.com
'It’s just so sad': Parents plea with district for answers after Auburn elementary school slated to close
AUBURN, Calif. — An Auburn elementary school is set to close at the end of this school year, prompting questions from many parents about what the closure will mean for their young students and if anything could have been done differently to prevent it. “This is a special place....
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Honors CHP Officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman With Medal of Valor for Separate Heroic Actions in San Luis Obispo and Marysville
February 6, 2023 - Governor Gavin Newsom has recognized California Highway Patrol officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman for their actions that went above and beyond the call of duty by awarding them with the Governor’s Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor – the highest state award for valor presented to a public safety officer.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
Former Yuba County Sheriff mourned after four decades of serving his community
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Former Yuba County Sheriff Gary Tindel died Friday, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson. Tindel started working for the sheriff's office in 1971 and climbed up the ranks to Sheriff-Coroner in 1991 — a position he held for another eight years. He officially retired...
The oldest public art gallery in the Western United States is in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum has been a Sacramento staple since the late 1800s, showcasing permanent and rotating collections of art. According to the National Archives, the Crocker Art Museum was donated to the city of Sacramento in 1885 and is the “oldest state or municipally owned art gallery west of the Rocky Mountains, […]
Fox40
1 person pulled from a structure fire in Carmichael
(KTXL) — One person was pulled from a structure fire in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Claremont Road. The adult man who was rescued from the fire is expected to live and four other people were able...
28th annual Home and Landscape Expo being held at Cal Expo
SACRAMENTO — The pandemic changed many things including the way we live and work. That's being reflected in the 28th annual Home and Landscape Expo this weekend in Sacramento.The finishing touches were being put on a fountain in the pavilion at Cal Expo."It's gotten bigger," Michael Glassman said. "There's over 800 exhibitors here."Glassman, a landscape architect and designer, was on site surveying his display and others."That's one of the reasons I love this show because I can see new products all the time without having to drive all over Sac," he said.The expo showcases not just outdoor entertainment with...
Twin brothers make nationwide journey to raise awareness about the foster care system
SACRAMENTO — Twin brothers who went through the foster care system now have so much love to spread as they set off on a journey nationwide, with a stop in Sacramento.Twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods, from South Carolina, are on their own path to raise awareness about the foster care system. The two were taken from their mom at birth and adopted at age two."We just want to be able to let people know some of the issues kids in foster care are faced with," Davon said at the California State Capitol.They know the pain some go through along...
goldcountrymedia.com
Granite Bay MAC reviews county height limitation amendment for Project 8 Winery
The Granite Bay Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of a proposed height zoning text amendment (ZTA) during its Thursday meeting. The amendment would allow for a structure for a winery, tasting room or accessory-use restaurant to exceed the height limit of a zone if it is authorized through a conditional use permit process, which would include an analysis of visual impacts including photo simulations, Jennifer Byous, a supervising planner for Placer County, said.
Mountain Democrat
Gold Country Retirement sold
Retirement Housing Foundation, a California nonprofit that through its affiliates sponsors multiple senior care facilities, has announced the sale of four properties in California including Gold Country Retirement Center in Placerville. The purchaser, Pacifica Companies LLC, has agreed to a total cash price of $183.5 million for an asset purchase...
Sacramento volunteers clear 100,000 pounds of trash and debris polluting waterways
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — There are major efforts by the Sacramento area community to restore and remove thousands of pounds of trash left behind from encampments of unhoused residents near our waterways. More than a dozen volunteers with River City Waterway Alliance worked Sunday in Natomas on a section...
Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue
(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
KCRA.com
Parents of Rocklin teen who died from fentanyl poisoning head to DC for State of the Union address
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Parents of a Rocklin teenager who died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 will head to Washington, D.C., next week for the State of the Union Address. "It's amazing to think how far we've come in two years from when we lost Zach ... not knowing anything about this crisis," Laura Didier said.
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
KCRA.com
1 victim pulled out of early morning house fire in Carmichael, officials say
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One person was pulled from an early morning house fire in Carmichael, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The condition of the person pulled out is not known. The fire is happening on Claremont Road. Crews are still battling the fire and searching the house.
Comments / 0