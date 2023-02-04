Read full article on original website
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Wake Forest: Three Things to Watch
Two losses in a row have Tar Heel fans in their feelings, and they’re not wrong to feel confused and even angry. After losing a game they should have won against Pitt, and losing a game they should have managed better against Duke, Carolina suddenly finds itself in deep water with little daylight left. It’s time to swim or it’s time to drown.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball at Wake Forest (2023): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its two-game losing streak Tuesday night when it visits Wake Forest. Carolina hasn’t won on the road against the Demon Deacons since the 2018-19 season, but a victory on Tuesday would give the team a regular-season sweep of their Tobacco Road rivals.
Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest
Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams
Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
WXII 12
Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
860wacb.com
Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
WXII 12
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
triad-city-beat.com
How Guilford County residents feel about climate change
According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
Chocolate Myers cancer diagnosis | What is mantle cell lymphoma?
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Chocolate Myers worked for nearly two decades with Richard Childress Racing in Davidson County. This week, Myers shared he was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma known as Mantle Cell Lymphoma. The diagnosis came after encountering some mild stomach pain. Doctors ran multiple tests including...
