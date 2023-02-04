ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Wake Forest: Three Things to Watch

Two losses in a row have Tar Heel fans in their feelings, and they’re not wrong to feel confused and even angry. After losing a game they should have won against Pitt, and losing a game they should have managed better against Duke, Carolina suddenly finds itself in deep water with little daylight left. It’s time to swim or it’s time to drown.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest

Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams

Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Former N.C. Senator Jerry Tillman passes away at 82

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former North Carolina Senator Jerry Tillman passed away. Tillman, 82, of Archdale, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, according to a funeral site. Tillman is a former North Carolina Senator, having represented the state's twenty-ninth and twenty-sixth district from Jan. 1, 2003 until June 30, 2020. Cumby...
ARCHDALE, NC
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

How Guilford County residents feel about climate change

According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

PHOTOS: 1 entrapped, extricated from vehicle in Archdale head-on crash

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department responded to the scene of a head-on crash. Firefighters say that two cars collided head-on at Hoover Hill Road and Snyder Country Road. At the scene, firefighters discovered a person trapped inside their vehicle and they were extricated quickly. Hoover Hill Road is shut down temporarily as […]
ARCHDALE, NC

