Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff knows a thing or two about starting over, and he has advice for exiting Raiders signal caller, Derek Carr.
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
It is 2023 and the NFL booked Rae Sremmurd as the Pro Bowl halftime performance and boy it was underwhelming. It was so bad that Eli Manning was laser focused on his gameplan to beat his brother during the middle of the concert. SremmLife Crew Records is a record label...
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely soon trade (or release) quarterback Derek Carr after he spent the past nine seasons with the franchise. We want to know where you think Carr will be playing in 2023. There are several options, but let’s work with the most likely candidates. They are:
Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in the media again. He is not going after Tom Brady this time, he is actully talking shots at his former teammate. Brown claims that James Harrison gave him CTE after hitting him with his helmet. “James Harrison had an illegal helmet for...
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall began his ascension as the 2022 Independent Quarterback of the Year as a 3-star and 30th-ranked dual-threat prospect in the Class of 2016 out of Spanish Fork, UT. The son of former BYU Cougars running back Kalin Hall, Jaren pledged his commitment to his father’s alma mater during his junior season at Maple Mountain High School, despite receiving a Power 5 offer from the Cougars biggest rival, the Utah Utes.
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up I would always watch Ohio State-Michigan rivalry and also playing football in the backyard pretending to be Ohio State versus Michigan and I’ve been loving it ever since. What are your favorite moments from your football...
Zachary Blackiston the underrated and unsung defensive end from Heidelberg recently took time out of his busy schedule to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview, and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. Also feel free to...
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Overall, I have had a solid experience as a student here at Campbell. It has truly been a place to call home. I’ve met a lot of people and learned a lot of things in my time here. In my undergrad I majored in health and physical education and I am currently pursuing my Masters of Education with a focus in Exercise Science. I participated in a campus organization called Ransom which is a student led ministry group. I also am very involved in the community volunteering at schools, food drives, etc.
The NFL has a huge problem right now. Concussions are the huge problem. According to the Athletic, Concussion rose in the NFL by around 18 percent this year. That is pretty insane, and there was a 60 percent increase in concussions of Quarerbacks and Special Teamers. The NFL acknowledged Friday...
Myles Garrett is the only person so far to have suffered an injury in the Pro Bowl Games. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media Insiders, Garrett is believed to suffer a dislocated toe while competing in today’s Pro Bowl Games. Garrett limped off the field, but X-rays did...
Cardinals will interview Giants OC Mike Kafka and Bengals OC Lou Anarumo a second time for their head coaching vacancy. Panthers will interview former Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for their DC. Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as their OC. Denver Broncos. Broncos decide to let defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero...
Las Vegas insiders are indicating that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will end up playing for Josh McDaniels and the Raiders in 2023. Every sign points to Aaron Rodgers leaving the Packers this offseason. The bright neon ones are pointing toward him coming to Las Vegas. The scuttlebutt in Vegas suggests...
The NFL and the Pro Bowl are not looking like fun event anymore. Josh Jacobs came out today to call the new format stupid as shit, and the NFL should send the players on a vacation instead. The NFL is trying to reimagine the Pro Bowl, but it is not working for them.
Many thought Ejiro Evero was destined to land in Minnesota with the Vikings, but that is not going to happen. Carolina Panthers made a power move and hired Ejiro Evero the Broncos defensive coordinator just a day after the Broncos let him out of his contract. Evero was pursued by...
Soon after arriving at Boise State University following a successful high school career at Point Loma High School in San Diego, California, JL Skinner proved to be a versatile and relentless force at the backend of the Broncos’ defense. As a true freshman in 2019, Skinner entered his true...
