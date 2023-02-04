Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
iheart.com
Altoona Man Killed in Bremer County Crash
(Sumner, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says an Altoona man is dead after a crash in Bremer County. The ISP says just after 3pm Sunday, 22 year-old Carter Harris of Florida failed to stop at a stop sign near Sumner, Iowa and crashed into a vehicle driven by 22 year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly. The Iowa State Patrol says Harries was taken to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition, while Taylor-Ly eventually died of his injuries.
Have you seen this missing Des Moines man?
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Des Moines man who may be experiencing medical issues. Alan Conley, 76, left his north Des Moines home around 2:00 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet […]
cbs2iowa.com
Woman dies after UTV rollover in Grundy County
REINBECK, Iowa — A woman is dead after the Utility Terrain Vehicle she was riding in rolled. 53-year-old Lori Knaack died at a local hospital after she was ejected from the UTV. Authorities were called to the crash about two miles northeast of Reinbeck around 8:40pm Saturday night. Investigators say Patrick Knaack was driving the UTV when he lost control. Six people were on board, two were taken to MercyOne in Waterloo for treatment but they are expected to recover.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Bremer County crash
The death toll has quickly risen through the night following a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake. Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department looking to fill summer openings. Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department is already looking to fill up their openings for summer jobs. Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon raises $1.1...
KCRG.com
One killed, one hurt in Bremer County crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles on Sunday afternoon resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to law enforcement officials. At around 3:08 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of County Road V56 and County Road C33, near Sumner. Troopers believe that a 2007 Lexus ES350 was traveling eastbound on County Road C33, while a 2023 Hyundai Elantra was northbound on County Road V56. Officials said that the Lexus failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection between the roads, striking the driver’s side of the Hyundai. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch on the northeast side of the intersection.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
who13.com
Beanbag Chair in the Cold outside Hilton
Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Monday Weather Forecast. What’s Bugging Andy? More like Who?. FACEOFF FEB 5. Murphy’s Law. MR SOUNDOFF...
iheart.com
Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
who13.com
Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire
Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines …. Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it...
DCI Assisting with Possible Shooting in Greene County
(Grand Junction) The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a press release on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to the press release, on Saturday, at around 9:52 p.m., the Greene County Communications Center received a call from someone stating they fell and hit their head against a door in the 1000 block of Main Street in Grand Junction. When rescue units arrived and assessed the scene, the individual suffered from a gunshot wound.
One dead, two injured in Grundy County UTV crash
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away and two others were injured in a UTV accident just a couple miles northeast of Reinbeck Saturday night. At around 8:40 p.m. deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV accident with injuries. When emergency crews arrived they discovered three people […]
tourcounsel.com
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
Two people die in Boone County car accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie
WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Suspects Arrested in Alleged Casino Incident in Jefferson
Two suspects have been arrested and charged for an alleged January incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 42-year-old Brandon Svaleson of Boone won a jackpot of $1,231 from a slot machine on January 15th at 4:46pm. However, 31-year-old Katie Wisecup of Ames was playing on a machine next to Svaleson and slid to his machine and tried to claim the winnings.
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Comments / 0