Chicago Hounds Sign Prop George Thornton

The Chicago Hounds signed George Thornton, the Major League Rugby expansion club announced Friday . The 26-year-old prop will join the Hounds this weekend in Chicago, and be available for the regular-season opener Feb. 18 at Old Glory DC.

Thornton comes to Chicago from Australia where he played with Northern Suburbs in the Shute Shield. He made the move to Australia after playing for Ayrshire Bulls, a Scotland Super Six club.

Thornton spent two years with the Wasps Academy in England and made four appearances in the English Premiership/Anglo-Welsh Cup. He was loaned to Nottingham, where he made three appearances in England's' second division. He then joined the Glasgow Warriors in Scotland of the United Rugby Championship.

Internationally, George Thornton made 17 appearances for Scotland's under-20 team (2016-18).

Chicago Hounds Signings

Centers: Bryce Campbell *, Billy Meakes , Mark O'Keefe *

Flanker: Luke Beauchamp *, Michael de Waal *, Maclean Jones *, Mike Matarazzo , Dacoda Worth

Flyhalf: Luke Carty

Fullbacks: Chris Mattina *, J.P. Eloff

Hooker: Mason Koch *, Hugh Roach *, Lindsey Stevens

Lock: Dineshwaran “Duke” Krishnan, Sam Peri , Luke White

Prop: Charlie Abel , Mika Felix, Paddy Ryan , Larome White

Scrumhalf: Michael Baska, Sidney Shoop *, Sean Yacoubian

Wing: Caleb Strum

*Former Austin player