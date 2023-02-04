ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Super Bowl LVII: School delays, closings in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl Sunday is serious business. Add the Philadelphia Eagles into the mix and a Birds-crazed Delaware Valley could be seeing some call-outs Monday.In preparation for a late night (and possible Eagles victory), some school districts in the region are already making plans for Monday.Here is a list of Philadelphia-area school districts that have adjusted their Monday schedules.Wissahickon School DistrictThe Montgomery County school district said it will start classes two hours later on Monday to accommodate students and staff.Superintendent Jim Crisfield told CBS Philadelphia he made the decision after remembering what happened in 2018, the last time...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
