Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls hockey shut out in last regular season game
North St. Paul/Tartan scored in every period on their way to a 7-0 shutout victory over Red Wing girls hockey on Saturday. The Wingers ended the regular season 7-18 overall. The Titans scored twice in the first and third periods and found the back of the net three times in the second.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Faribault powers past Red Wing boys hockey
Faribault scored a goal late in the first period and never trailed thereafter as the Falcons defeated Red Wing 4-1 on Saturday. The Wingers were outshot 53-21. The Wingers got on the scoreboard in the third period on a power-play goal from Sam Knowlton. Cam Schlicting and Ethan Anderson assisted on the goal.
Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
Faribault Boys Basketball Makes Game Interesting
The Rochester John Marshall Rockets defeated Faribault 68-63 at Nomeland Gym this afternoon (February 4, 2023). The free throw line was definitely the difference as the Falcons had to foul late in their comeback effort but the Rockets did not shoot well from there in the second half. Final free...
No. 3 Gophers Upset No. 1 Ohio State, Huskies Tie Miami U
The St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota, and College of St. Benedict women's hockey teams opened the weekend with big conference wins, the Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen both notched weekend opening shutout wins, while the St. Cloud State men's hockey team settled for a tie with Miami University, and the SCSU baseball team returned to action with a doubleheader split Friday. Meanwhile, Northern State proved to be too much for both St. Cloud State basketball teams, and the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped a close one at home to the Magic. On Saturday the CSB basketball team and St. John's University basketball and hockey teams will resume MIAC competition and the Gopher men's basketball team will host Maryland.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
hot967.fm
Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea
(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Family seeking bone marrow match
A family in Red Wing is looking for a bone marrow match for their 10-year-old son. Family friend Hailey Bauer has coordinated a Be the Match donor event for next weekend. “Be the Match is a national organization, and I have a local family that has a kid that will be 10 next week,” Bauer said. “He is in need of a transplant within the next month.”
GoFundMe Site Established For Prince Memorial Highway Signs In Minnesota
A plan to honor one of Minnesota's most-loved celebrities is underway and organizers are looking for your help. Two seperate bills to rename a portion of Highway 5 in Chanhassen, designating it the "Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway" are currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature. The effort - put forth by two different lawmakers, seeks to alter the name of the roadway to honor the Minnesota-born musician who died in 2016.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
St. Paul teen charged with killing boyfriend in Chanhassen last week
Vanessa Sanchez-Lopez is charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the shooting death last week of her boyfriend, 17-year-old Manuel Jurado. It happened last week in Chanhassen.
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
This Is Minnesota's Most Romantic Valentine's Day Restaurant
They offer a surf and turf special and chocolate-covered strawberries.
Airline Offering All-You-Can Fly Pass For South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa
You can Go Wild this summer and fly on unlimited flights for only $399 per person. Here is how to make it happen. If you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota it's easy to plan some cheap getaways. Frontier Airlines is offering the GoWild! Pass to fly unlimited flights...
