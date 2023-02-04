Read full article on original website
msn.com
New study links psychedelic drug experience to certain positive health behaviors
A new online survey of U.S. adults indicates that people who report using any of the classic psychedelics at least once in their lives also reported smoking cigarettes less often and eating healthier diets. The study was published in *[Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology*](https://doi.org/10.1177/20451253221135363)\. Classic psychedelics are a type of hallucinogenic...
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, Or Caffeine?
Elon Musk, in August last year, weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of various psychoactive substances on spiders.
ScienceBlog.com
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
labroots.com
Cannabis and People Over 65
For most people, when they overdo it on cannabis, they consume too much due inexperience, or to the delay in the onset time of their original dose. They think that their first dose is ineffective, as they don’t immediately feel anything, so they consume more doses. As a result, when the effects finally do kick in, the user is overwhelmed. They get too high, they green out, and need several hours to come down from the extreme effects, oftentimes experiencing anxiety or paranoia in the meantime.
psychologytoday.com
What Are the "Next Day" Effects of Cannabis Use?
Regular users appear to be more tolerant to the cognitive-impairing effects of THC. Two studies confirmed that high doses of inhaled THC did not impair next day performance. A review of studies found little high-quality evidence that cannabis use impairs next day performance. Every year, about 200 million people use...
Westword
Ask a Stoner: Mixing Cannabis and Mushrooms
Dear Stoner: What happens to people when they mix cannabis and magic mushrooms?. Dear Jesus Scuttlesworth: Asking for a friend? Don't worry, Imperial College London researchers asked over 300 people that same question. According to their survey, cannabis generally escalated the effects of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin (magic mushrooms), LSD, DMT, ayahuasca and mescaline. However, the majority of participants said the benefits of mixing psychedelics and cannabis dropped off with the more weed they used, with their best experiences coming from limited consumption.
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
labroots.com
What are the Real Risks to Consuming Cannabis?
A lot of controversy surrounds the reported risks associated with consuming cannabis. One reason is that until recently, scientists have been limited as to how much research they could perform on the plant. As a result, many of the available studies and data available is inconclusive. That said, some researchers...
In States Where Recreational Marijuana Legalized, Less Demand for Prescription Codeine
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that there's one potential way to reduce demand for prescription codeine: legalizing recreational cannabis. Exactly what brought scientists to that conclusion? States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse.
Wegovy works. But here's what happens if you can't afford to keep taking the drug
The new weight-loss drugs can be life-changing for people facing health conditions worsened by obesity, but price and spotty insurance coverage may keep them out of reach.
Australia Legalizes Medical MDMA, Psychedelic Mushrooms For Treatment-Resistant Disorders
“The decision acknowledges the current lack of options for patients with specific treatment-resistant mental illnesses," the government said.
Psilocybin & CBD: Can You Mix Them
With the medical potential of both psilocybin and CBD, there is an increasing interest in exploring the possibilities of combining them for therapeutic benefit. Psilocybin and CBD are two compounds found in nature that have been gaining attention for their potential therapeutic benefits. Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound found in certain mushrooms, while CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant.
labroots.com
Why We Process Edibles Differently Than Smoked Cannabis
Whether you prefer to ingest THC by smoking cannabis or consuming edibles, you may experience your high differently. When users eat edibles, the effects take much longer to kick in – sometimes hours – but the high will be more intense than that of smoking cannabis, and last much longer. However, when you smoke weed, the high will take effect within minutes, also wearing off more quickly.
Medical News Today
How does the human brain create consciousness, and why?
How the brain conjures conscious awareness from the electrical activity of billions of individual nerve cells remains one of the great unanswered questions of life. Each of us knows that we are conscious, in terms of having thoughts, perceptions, and feelings, but we are unable to prove it to anyone else. Only we have access to the mysterious essence that allows us to experience those thoughts, perceptions, and feelings.
boldsky.com
Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome Diagnosed In Woman Who Couldn't Stop Puking For Two Years: Read All About It Her
It was reported recently that a 23-year-old woman from the United States, who for almost two years had visited the hospital's emergency room almost every month with nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting, has now found relief. She has been diagnosed with Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS). People who regularly consume high...
verywellmind.com
Who Shouldn't Take Psychedelics
At this point, most of us have heard of psychedelics. From counter-culture scenes that glorified the use of psychedelics for artistic expression to the current rise of psychedelic-assisted therapy, this class of drugs is gaining steam. There is increasing evidence that using psychedelics can benefit one’s overall mental health, which...
Healthline
Your Guide to Xanax Withdrawal Symptoms and Treatment Options
Xanax withdrawal can have serious side effects if not managed correctly. But a doctor can help you design a tapering schedule if you need to stop taking the medication. Xanax is a prescription medication that’s used to treat anxiety and panic disorder. It belongs to a class of medications called benzodiazepines. The generic form of Xanax is called alprazolam.
Depression treatments haven't changed much in decades. Here are the promising new drugs that could be more precise, work faster, and help more people.
A new generation of treatments promises to help more people with depression.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DIFFERENT CANNABIS STRAINS PRODUCE DIFFERENT EFFECTS, FIND OUT ESSENTIAL FACTORS YOU NEED TO CONSIDER WHEN CHOOSING THE RIGHT STRAIN
Guide to Autoflowering Seeds: How to Choose the Right Strains for You. Growing your own cannabis from seeds has numerous benefits, even though starting out can be a bit overwhelming for beginners. Today, cannabis growers are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing high-quality autoflower weed seeds. Many cannabis companies cater to different customers, from patients to cannabis enthusiasts.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Cannabis can be a game changer for those with chronic pain
Cannabis has a variety of effects that we can benefit from, even if we would not consider ourselves of the stoner variety. I first became interested in cannabis after hearing about how it helps individuals with chronic pain. I have severe scoliosis, with two major curves, so my spine looks like a backward capital S, and I received corrective surgery in 2015 to lessen the curvature at the bottom.
