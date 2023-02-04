Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested For Rancho Cucamonga Gas Station ShootingWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
I.E Food Tour: El Cerrito Mexican Restaurant, Rancho CucamongaLashaun TurnerRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Chef behind Poppy + Rose Brunch wants you to see what's really CookingCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
foxla.com
LA teen arrested for allegedly shooting Rancho Cucamonga gas station worker
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - An 18-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting a gas station attendant in Rancho Cucamonga, officials announced. Royell Richard was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened back on Friday, Feb....
z1077fm.com
UPDATED WITH THE CORRECT NAME: Arson Suspect Killed in Deputy Involved Shooting on 10 Freeway Identified as Two Different Men
Updated at 6:45 p.m., February 7: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Antonio Garza, and has corrected their press release. The suspected arsonist who led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that ended with a use of lethal force on the...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested in Relation to Recent Series of Fast Food Armed Robberies
The Riverside police department has recently apprehended a suspect in a string of armed robberies that took place at fast food restaurants in the area. The first robbery took place on June 1st, 2022, at a Baker’s fast food location on Jurupa Avenue. The suspect entered the restaurant and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the cash registers and safe, before forcing the employees into a back room and fleeing the scene.
Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
Multiple SoCal schools receiving false reports of shootings
Multiple Southern California schools were locked down temporarily after receiving false reports of shootings Tuesday, officials say.
Fontana Herald News
Several schools are targeted by hoax that falsely claimed there were active shooters
Several schools in the Inland Empire and throughout the nation were the targets of a hoax which falsely claimed there was an active shooter situation at the schools on the morning of Feb. 7, authorities said. No shooting incidents took place at any of the locations, and no persons were...
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 12 suspects this past week as part of 'Operation Consequences'
Authorities arrested 12 suspects for various crimes as part of “Operation Consequences” during the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. During the one-week period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 14...
vvng.com
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at a house party in Victorville. It happened on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m., in the 13000 block of Round Oak Way. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to...
Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven
A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide
The Beaumont Police Department identified 38-year-old Nicholas Norman of Beaumont as a suspect in an attempted homicide of a woman. Norman is wanted on charges of attempted murder, mayhem, arson, and torture. On Friday at 7:43 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department responded to a home off of Olea Court for a welfare check. The reporting The post Police look for suspect in attempted Beaumont homicide appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater
Update 2/7/23 The man killed has been identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley Original Report 2/6/23 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
YAHOO!
Operation Consequences target Adelanto, Victorville, Palm Springs
The latest week of Operation Consequences by sheriff’s officials included search warrants, a dozen felony arrests, and seizing of firearms and illegal drugs. The targeted crime suppression operations by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, for one week ending Feb. 2, took place at various locations, including Riverside County.
iheart.com
A Road Rage Incident In Riverside Ends With Shots Being Fired?!
A driver has been critically wounded after a road rage incident in Riverside! There was a woman and two children also in the car, but they were not injured! Watch the video above for more details on this horrifying scene!
vvng.com
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville. The crash...
48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the community's help in finding a woman who went missing in the Morongo Basin area over the weekend. Jessica Almendarez, 48, was reported missing on Sunday, Feb 5. Authorities said that at around 11 p.m., Almendarez left her residence on foot. She lives in the 48900 The post 48-year-old Morongo Valley woman reported missing appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho Cucamonga
Authorities are investigating after a 76 Gas station clerk was found shot in Rancho Cucamonga Friday night. Deputies from Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's station responded to of a gas station worker shot on the 10000 blk of Arrow Route at approximately 9:12pm.
mynewsla.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound 74, near Monte Vista Road,...
