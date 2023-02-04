ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The family of Manuel Teran calls for more transparency from the GBI; OneGoal aims to prepare local students for college; GSU conference examines Black culture's role in fighting for social justice

The family of Manuel Teran held a press conference this morning. A private autopsy paid for by the family reveals that the 26-year-old was shot 13 times by law enforcement at the location of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. WABE’s criminal justice reporter Chamian Cruz joins “Closer Look” to discuss the latest.
