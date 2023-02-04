Next week, Royals pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise, Arizona with a full squad workout not long after that. The Royals had a pretty quiet off-season up until the last few weeks and overall there haven’t been many changes from a team that lost 97 games last year. According to J.J. Picollo, there won’t be any major changes leading up to the season barring injury, and the roster is fairly set already.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO