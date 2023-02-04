Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
Astros Remain Interested in Yuli Gurriel
The Houston Astros are reportedly still interested in a reunion with first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Retvrn
For the third time in his life, Carlos Beltrán has signed a contract with the New York Mets, this time not as an all star center fielder or an undefeated manager, but as a special assistant to the general manager. One of the perks of being a very good...
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for February 6, 2023
J.J. Picollo talked lineup, saying Hunter Dozier will start at third. “We want Hunter Dozier to get at-bats,” Picollo said. “That’s the best place for him to play every day.”... “Looking back, he started changing positions quite a bit,” Picollo said. “You do have to wonder...
Rangers hire former second baseman Ian Kinsler as special assistant
The Texas Rangers named their former longtime second baseman and four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler as a special assistant to the
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Jon Jay talks Marlins outfielders, including initial thoughts of Chisholm in center
Jay has worked with Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia throughout the offseason.
Nightengale's Notebook: Bruce Bochy, Brian Sabean back in the game showing they're 'not dinosaurs'
A duo that won three World Series titles with the Giants from 2010-2014, Bochy (Rangers) and Sabean (Yankees) each get another shot in 2023.
Angels Rumors: Insider Says Halos Have 'Been in Touch' With Five Top Free Agents on the Market
They're likely to make some more moves before Opening Day.
Royals Review
The pre-spring training Royals roster projection thread
Next week, Royals pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise, Arizona with a full squad workout not long after that. The Royals had a pretty quiet off-season up until the last few weeks and overall there haven’t been many changes from a team that lost 97 games last year. According to J.J. Picollo, there won’t be any major changes leading up to the season barring injury, and the roster is fairly set already.
Giants, Logan Webb have talked about long-term extension
The Giants have had some talks with ace right-hander Logan Webb about a long-term contract, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. Neither Zaidi or Webb gave any specifics about the nature of the talks, or whether or not a deal could be...
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This Summer
A Major League Baseball legend and six-time MLB All-Star Fernando Valenzuela will be given one of baseball's highest honors as the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that they will be retiring his number 34, never to be worn by another Dodger again.
Comments / 0