Kansas City, MO

Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Retvrn

For the third time in his life, Carlos Beltrán has signed a contract with the New York Mets, this time not as an all star center fielder or an undefeated manager, but as a special assistant to the general manager. One of the perks of being a very good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for February 6, 2023

J.J. Picollo talked lineup, saying Hunter Dozier will start at third. “We want Hunter Dozier to get at-bats,” Picollo said. “That’s the best place for him to play every day.”... “Looking back, he started changing positions quite a bit,” Picollo said. “You do have to wonder...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Royals Review

The pre-spring training Royals roster projection thread

Next week, Royals pitchers and catchers will report to Surprise, Arizona with a full squad workout not long after that. The Royals had a pretty quiet off-season up until the last few weeks and overall there haven’t been many changes from a team that lost 97 games last year. According to J.J. Picollo, there won’t be any major changes leading up to the season barring injury, and the roster is fairly set already.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This Summer

A Major League Baseball legend and six-time MLB All-Star Fernando Valenzuela will be given one of baseball's highest honors as the Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that they will be retiring his number 34, never to be worn by another Dodger again.
LOS ANGELES, CA

